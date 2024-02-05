Anthony Edwards continues to make hilarious postgame comments

The NBA All-Star game promises plenty of things, and topping that list is a multitude of highlight plays. From jaw-dropping dunks to long three-pointers and fancy dribbling moves, fans have plenty to look out for in two weeks' time. Additionally, the last thing spectators might expect to see in a clash between franchise players would be a bunch of mid-range jump shots — well, that's how Anthony Edwards sees it anyway.

Speaking to the media, the Minnesota Timberwolves star addressed a question about Chris Finch's All-Star coaching selection in a hilarious manner. Asked how he thinks Finch would handle the game, Edwards made a statement that's already irked a handful of Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

“I think we’re just going to take all the mid-rangers out of the game,” Edwards said, via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. “If one of the starters, like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) or somebody, shoots a midrange, I’mma be like, ‘Finchy, we don’t allow those right there.’”

How will Finch coach the All-Stars?

Anthony Edwards: "I think we’re just going to take all the mid-rangers out of the game. If one of the starters, like Shai or somebody, shoots a midrange, I’mma be like, ‘Finchy, we don’t allow those right there.’" — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 5, 2024

The Timberwolves and the Thunder are in a race for the top seed

Considering how Gilgeous-Alexander has a knack for mid-rangers — a dying art in the league, Edwards might be on to something here. Still, knowing that the Thunder and the Timberwolves are in a tight race for the number-one seed, the 22-year-old's comments were already interpreted by some Oklahoma City fans as a jab toward their franchise player. This was seen in Krawczynski's replies, which prompted the journalist to address the backlash.

Awwww, I'm just now discovering a lot of SENSITIVE Shai stans out there. People, he was joking. This was all a joke about how Finch preaches 3s and layups, and how the All-Star game doesn't rock like that. Enjoy your evening. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 5, 2024

At the moment, the two teams have an identical record (35-15 apiece) with the Thunder barely clinging on to the top seed. Both Anthony Edwards and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander are All-Stars this year, and they both have talented supporting casts. Whatever the result will be come playoff time, it's expected that the battle for the top seed will go down to the final few games of the regular season.