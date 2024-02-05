Chris Finch deserves this new honor!

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Houston Rockets. After a competitive first-half, the game quickly turned into a blowout as Anthony Edwards went nuclear in the third quarter. The Wolves pulled away and held on for a convincing 111-90 win at home

The win lifted Minnesota to a stellar 35-15 record through the first 50 games of the season. Holding the one seed in the West, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is also granted the honor of coaching the Western Conference All-Stars in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Earlier this 2023-24, Finch was awarded with his first ever Coach of the Month award for his team’s play throughout the beginning of the season. From that point on, Minnesota has settled into a solid groove and earning some marquee wins along the way. This will be Finch's first time as an All-Star Game head coach in his NBA coaching career.

The last Timberwolves head coach to represent Minnesota during All-Star weekend was Flip Saunders. Saunders, who is also the winningest head coach in Timberwolves history, coached the West All-Stars in 2004.

Despite the Timberwolves hiring Chris Finch less than three years ago, he already ranks second all-time in wins for a coach in franchise history. With a 143-119 record, his impact on Minnesota’s franchise cannot be overstated. His 54.6 winning percentage is a truly impressive mark given the state of the organization when he inherited a young Anthony Edwards and an unproven Karl-Anthony Towns, both of whom he will be joining in Indiana for the 2024 All-Star game.

Hopefully, it's only the first of many more to come for Finch.