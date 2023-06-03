Anthony Edwards is widely regarded as one of the top young stars in the NBA today. The Minnesota Timberwolves took his game to new heights this past season, and he was rewarded with his first All-Star call-up in just his third season in the league.

According to reports, Edwards is now on the verge of making a major change in his career. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that the Timberwolves guard has decided to part ways with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports:

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is expected to sign with @WME for representation, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes wrote in his report.

There's no denying that LeBron James always comes to mind whenever there's any talk about Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Paul is one of LeBron's closest personal friends as well as his sports agent, and James is the biggest name on the Klutch Sports roster. It's not as if Edwards was going to team up with LeBron anytime soon, but you can't say that James and Paul are delighted with Edwards' decision to jump ship here.

It remains unclear exactly why the Timberwolves star decided to leave Klutch Sports. However, it is worth noting that the 21-year-old is now entering the final year of his current contract. Perhaps Anthony Edwards wasn't happy with how Kluth has been handling extension negotiations with the Wolves, and he has now decided that it would be best to get new representation as he takes a major step in his young career.