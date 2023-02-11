Anthony Edwards has been named as an All-Star replacement, and making the news even more beautiful, he got to share it with his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates.

On Friday afternoon, the Timberwolves released a video of the exact moment Edwards found out that he made it to the All-Star team. During the team’s practice, head coach Chris Finch got his team into a huddle where he made the big announcement.

The rest of the Timberwolves went crazy after hearing the news, quickly piling on Edwards to celebrate with him. Karl-Anthony Towns was quick to hug his star teammate as well as they were all smiles.

the moment Ant found out he was an All-Star 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KFA1pybjck — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 10, 2023

It’s certainly nice to see Anthony Edwards get the recognition he deserves. He’s balling out this year, and he definitely deserves to be in the All-Star Game. He should have been voted into the game in the first place, but hey at least he’s not snubbed for the second time.

Edwards made it to the All-Star team along with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox as replacement for Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and now-Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant. All three have been ruled out for the festivities in Utah because of their respective injuries.

Sure enough, the Timberwolves will be in attendance for the All-Star Game as they cheer on their teammate. It’ll be great if Ant-Man can put on a show and win All-Star MVP, too!