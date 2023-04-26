Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have lost in their NBA Playoff series with the Denver Nuggets, but Anthony Edwards definitely deserves recognition for his work. Without him, it’s more than likely that the Wolves would have been swept by Denver.

With that said, NBA fans made sure to give Edwards the credit he is due following the Timberwolves’ Game 5 defeat.

“Anthony Edwards you are a STAR and never forget it,” Molly Morrison of Bleacher Report said.

A Minnesota fan added, “If there is 1 thing the Timberwolves can take from this series, it is that Anthony Edwards is legit. A budding superstar that can shake it up against the best of competition. Wishing for more Ant playoff ball in years to come.”

“Anthony Edwards is a STAR. Dude showed up and showed out. He is the future. Build it around him,” a third supporter wrote. Another one agreed, saying: “Anthony Edwards is that guy man. No doubt about it. He’s the one you build around.”

Ant-Man top-scored Minnesota with 29 points while also adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Game 5. He was also really close to sending the game to overtime with a last-second triple; unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Anthony Edwards was THIS CLOSE to sending the game to overtime 🤏 The Nuggets officially beat the Wolves in 5 games 🃏pic.twitter.com/R0RiTMK85u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

It’s definitely a great learning experience for Anthony Edwards. While it did end up in disappointment, the fact remains that he stepped up big time for the Timberwolves. He should only develop into a more lethal weapon next season with another postseason experience under his belt.

If the Wolves can surround him with better talent that will unleash him to his full potential, Minnesota can be playoff contenders for years to come … or even better.