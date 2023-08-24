Anthony Edwards is one hell of a guy. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is never afraid to say what's on his mind at all times. Sometimes, though, these comments get him in some hot water. Recently, Anthony Edwards' comments about coming off the bench for Team USA went viral. Here's the quote:

“I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it. If that’s what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that. [Coach Steve Kerr] said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool,” Edwards said.

While a lot of people were impressed or amused by Edwards' moxie, others were not too happy with the Timberwolves star's comments. Many said that Edwards was beefing with head coach Steve Kerr, who suggested the move. In a recent IG story, Edwards made sure to clear the air regarding his relationship with Kerr. (Story captured by Ball Don't Lie).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694829569461682654

To be fair, Team USA is lacking that singular star like Kobe for Team USA back then. Unless the past rosters of the US, this year's team doesn't have that one clear-cut star to dominate games. Even the 2019 team had Jayson Tatum as their headliner. Today, Team USA is bannered by younger stars such as Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson. In fact, some might even say that the Timberwolves star is their “Kobe”.

Regardless, Edwards is willing to come off the bench for Team USA. That's never a bad thing for the team. How well will the Timberwolves star do in his first-ever international seniors competition.