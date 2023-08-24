Playing for Team USA rarely comes easy for those who have grown accustomed to commandeering their own teams. Teaming up with other stars usually means that star-caliber player themselves usually take backseats, settling into a hierarchy despite the coaching staff's attempts to install an egalitarian offense. But Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seems hell-bent on seizing the bull by the horns and emerging as the team's go-to-guy.

Speaking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Timberwolves star revealed that he wasn't “cool” with taking a backseat — all the way to a role off the bench — even though he would have been willing to do so if it was for Team USA's best. With Edwards donning the iconic #10 jersey for Team USA, his mission seems to be emulating one of the best players who has donned the iconic number — Kobe Bryant.

“I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it. If that’s what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that. [Coach Steve Kerr] said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool,” Edwards said.

Declaring that the current iteration of Team USA doesn't have its own version of Kobe Bryant isn't too groundbreaking. In their current states, there's no one player yet on the team who can match the Black Mamba's accolades and pedigree when he led the team to glory during the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games.

Thus, the Team USA brass ring, so to speak, is certainly up for grabs — with the Timberwolves star in pole position to earn that acclaim. Anthony Edwards has drawn plenty of praise from his coaches, peers, and NBA legends, with head coach Steve Kerr even declaring him as, “unquestionably” the guy.

Nevertheless, for Team USA to succeed, they will have to completely disregard hierarchies and put their egos aside for the team's greater good if they were to avenge their embarrassing FIBA World Cup showing four years ago. But even then, it's way of life for the cream to rise to the top — as even Kobe Bryant had to emerge as the team's top dog during the Olympics. Perhaps Edwards does the same.