Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is breaking out for Team USA ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In his most recent display of dominance on the floor, Edwards led the United States to a come-from-behind 99-91 win over Germany on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Down by 16 in the second half, the Americans finally got their rhythm, with Edwards leading the charge. Edwards poured 14 of his 34 points in the final quarter. He equaled the total output of the Germans in the fourth quarter, as he took over the show in the clutch for Team USA, which closed out its final game before flying to Manila, Philippines on a high note.

Among those left so impressed with Edwards' performance against Germany is former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins, who couldn't help himself from anointing the Timberwolves star as the “face of the NBA.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“I think we may have found the FACE of the NBA!!! I believe his name is Anthony Edwards! Happy Sunday and Carry the hell on,” Perkins posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It's hard to deny Edwards of worthy recognition for his exceptional play thus far for Team USA. He has established himself as a consistent producer for the team despite the presence of a bunch of fellow NBA stars. The narrative for Team USA is always gold or bust, so the pressure is there for Edwards and company to not just win but dominate each game in Manila.

Edwards and Team USA will get their first test in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Saturday against New Zealand. Then they'll play Greece on Monday and Jordan next Wednesday.