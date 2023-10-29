Anthony Edwards is rapidly ascending to the status of the Minnesota Timberwolves face of the franchise — if he isn't already. In any case, there is no denying that Edwards is a key figure of Minnesota alongside the likes of Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. For veteran guard Mike Conley, Edwards is destined for greater things in the future, in large part because of Ant-Man's dedication to the game.

“His work ethic is unmatched,” Conley told Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Anthony Edwards had a breakout campaign in the 2022-23 NBA season, just his third in the league when he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game to help the Timberwolves reach the playoffs. That season, he also earned his first-ever appearance in the All-Star Game. With the way he's been playing and at just the age of 22 years old, there are plenty of All-Star nods to be had for the former Georgia Bulldogs star.

But Edwards also knows that talent alone is not enough to get him to the top and achieve his goals for himself and the team — which is also why what Conley said about Edwards carries a lot of weight. Conley has been in the NBA long enough to know what makes an already gifted player even more effective on the court, and he's seeing that in Edwards, who was taken No. 1 overall by Minnesota in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves signed Edwards to a five-year $205.9 million rookie contract extension in the summer.