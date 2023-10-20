The Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 season begins in Toronto to take on the Raptors on Wednesday, October 25th. As the anticipation builds, everyone wants to know what to expect from Minnesota this season. Here are our four bold Timberwolves predictions ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Timberwolves receive All-NBA recognition

The Timberwolves had zero All-NBA team members from the 2022-23 season. That will change dramatically this season. Now fully healthy, Minnesota is poised to have not just one, but multiple All-NBA team selections this season.

The first player to garner some consideration is Rudy Gobert, a four-time All-NBA selection. A bounce-back season could be on the horizon for Gobert as last year was a massive change of scenery going from Utah to Minnesota. Gobert is in a prime position to return to his old form and contribute massively on the defensive end as the Wolves' anchor.

Karl-Anthony Towns, a two-time All-NBA center, will be vying for his first-ever selection as a forward. Last season, Towns struggled shooting the ball posting a 36.6% 3-point percentage. This mark was the second lowest of his eight-year career. While Towns only played in 29 games, he did post a career-high 4.8 assists per game. Coming back from injury, Towns is on track to set a new career-high as a facilitator while his distance shooting returns to form.

Anthony Edwards made a giant leap last season as he became a first-time all-star. He, then, took another step forward this past summer playing for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Edwards quickly became regarded as the top player for Team USA as he strung together multiple great performances on the world stage. Now, Edwards has a chance to leapfrog into the conversation as one of the top players in the entire world.

Becoming an All-NBA guard is difficult in today's league. Outperforming the likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell among others is a challenge, one that Edwards seems ready to take on. Important to note, if Edwards makes an All-NBA team this season, his massive rookie contract extension he signed this offseason would escalate up from $207M all the way to $260M on a super-max contract worth 35% of the cap.

Jaden McDaniels will win Most Improved Player Award

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Jaden McDaniels took a noticeable step forward on both ends of the court. He posted career-highs in points, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. McDaniels currently sits at +6000 for Most Improved Player odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

However, McDaniels is in line to receive a higher volume of usage as the Wolves will play a full season without former point guard D'Angelo Russell. McDaniels has the skillset as a skilled shot maker off-the-dribble to take a big step forward, similar to what we saw from Mikal Bridges last season after being traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn. With all of these positive indicators, it is also worth noting that McDaniels is entering a contract year.

Performing his best will be key for him securing a massive contract next offseason. McDaniels is primed to make a real run at the Most Improved Player award.

Timberwolves finish near the top of the Western Conference

The Timberwolves finished the 2022-23 season with a 42-40 record which ultimately placed them 8th in the Western Conference. Last season, the Wolves had a losing record against sub-.500 teams, blew 18 double-digit leads in the regular season, and played without Karl-Anthony Towns for 53 games. This type of disaster would cause most teams to outright miss the playoffs. Despite all of these issues, Minnesota still found a way to make the postseason.

This year, Minnesota should win 50 or more games, as long as they take care of business. Their talented starting lineup and defensive upside give them a real shot at finishing toward the top of the West. Expect the Wolves to finish in the top-two of the Western Conference standings by season's end.

The Timberwolves will win a playoff series

Perhaps the biggest, boldest prediction yet. The Minnesota Timberwolves win a playoff series this season! Kevin Garnett led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs. Nearly 20 years later, the Wolves have not won a playoff series since. Winning a playoff series would go a long way in not only validating the Rudy Gobert trade, but would also mean so much to a passionate fanbase that hasn't seen great playoff basketball very often for two decades.

The Timberwolves have the talent to compete in a tough Western Conference. Winning a playoff series won't be easy, but they are in a position to finally do so once again this season.