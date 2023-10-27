The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to compete during the 2023-24 season. Anthony Edwards is an emerging superstar, while Karl-Anthony Towns is a respected veteran. Rudy Gobert will also play a pivotal role for Minnesota. The Timberwolves big man recently commented on how he's feeling amid the new season, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“Not even my old self. I feel better than I've ever felt, because I feel like I'm stronger than I've been,” Gobert said. “The experience that I have now, you add that to the rest of the abilities that I have, I think that's the best that I've been.”

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert has plenty of confidence heading into 2023-24 season

Gobert, 31, needs to perform well for the Timberwolves to make a deep playoff run. Edwards and Towns are capable of leading Minnesota to the playoffs, but they need another star in order to challenge other talented teams.

Gobert is fresh off a 2022-23 season, his first in Minnesota, that saw him average 13.4 points per game on 65.9 percent field goal shooting. Although his rebounding and blocking production declined a bit, Gobert still averaged 11.6 boards and 1.4 blocks per game.

Overall, it was a respectable performance. That said, it wasn't Gobert's best year by any means.

He averaged 15.6 points, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per contest during his final year with the Utah Jazz in 2021-22. If Gobert is feeling better than ever heading into 2023-24, perhaps he can replicate that kind of performance on the court.

The Timberwolves dropped their first game of the season. Minnesota will look to bounce back on Saturday in a clash against the Miami Heat.