Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For much of the second half, the Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves on the back foot after allowing the Brooklyn Nets, the team that rested some of their most crucial players last night, to outscore them by 17 in the third period. But the Timberwolves do not know when to quit. Minnesota managed to hunker down on the defensive end and hold the Nets to just five points in the final five minutes or so of the game, putting themselves in a position to send the game to overtime with 1.1 seconds left in the game.

Needing a triple to send the game to OT, the Timberwolves called upon backup center Naz Reid, who, to that point, has played just 11 minutes on the night without making a single field goal, going 0-2 before hearing Chris Finch call his number. And Reid delivered despite last stepping on the court with 1:06 left in the third period.

After setting a screen for Anthony Edwards, Reid forced Royce O’Neale to switch onto him. O’Neale, who was simply a step too far, let Reid get considerable daylight from deep. Kyle Anderson, being the heady player he has always been, located the Timberwolves’ backup center with a pinpoint pass straight onto his shooting pocket leading to their three most important points of the game.

NAZ REID FORCES OTpic.twitter.com/QErcN29z1C — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 11, 2023

There’s a case to be made for Naz Reid as the best backup center in the NBA. At the very least, his skillset makes him such a unique player given his size. Standing at 6’9, Reid handles the ball like a guard. Simply put, Reid is a walking mismatch that the Timberwolves call upon in times of need, and he delivered big time tonight.

However, Timberwolves fans will be disappointed with the game’s end result, as thrilling as Reid’s shot was. The Timberwolves simply could not keep up with the Nets in overtime, with Dorian Finney-Smith’s dagger triple with 36 seconds to go proving to be the winning basket. Down 124-123 with around five seconds left, the Timberwolves went to Anthony Edwards this time, although the Nets’ double team swallowed him up leading to a broken possession.

The Timberwolves’ defeat knocks them to 34-34, which sends them down to eighth in the Western Conference standings at the time of writing.