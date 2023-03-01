LeBron James is currently out for the Los Angeles Lakers due to a foot injury. Nevertheless, he is still keeping tabs on what’s happening around the NBA, as he’s wont to do. And on Tuesday night, one particular player caught The King’s eye during the Los Angeles Clippers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a game featuring the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Anthony Edwards, another player piqued James’ interest. An unheralded back up center, it was Naz Reid who managed to impress James with his unorthodox game for his size and position.

Posting on his official Twitter account, LeBron James expressed just how impressed he was with Reid, as the Timberwolves center cooked his matchup Mason Plumlee off the bounce, attacking the hoop using his unique agility and ballhandling for the position. But in classic LeBron fashion, he ended up misspelling Naz Reid’s first name.

“Naiz Reid got toooo much game!!” James wrote.

At the time of writing, Naz Reid has tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, helping the Timberwolves to a 108-101 win over the revamped Clippers. With how well Reid has been playing as of late, especially after a 30 point, nine rebound effort in their last game, it’s difficult to imagine how a player of his caliber went undrafted.

LeBron James will be very happy if he had a teammate like Reid who is walking mismatch; alas, the Lakers will have to find a way to hold the fort amid James’ injury with the talent currently present on the roster.