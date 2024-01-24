The NBA has confirmed that Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was fouled on his last-second attempt vs the Hornets.

On Sunday evening, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves lost one of the most bizarre, entertaining games you will ever see. Towns scored a career-high of 62 points, including 44 of those points in the first half, against a helpless Charlotte Hornets defensive attack; however, the Hornets ended up improbably defeating the Timberwolves in the closing seconds.

However, the loss did not come without controversy. With just seconds remaining, Towns had the ball in his hands with a chance to take the lead for the Timberwolves. He went for a drive to the basket against several Hornets defenders and ultimately lost the ball on his way up, after which Charlotte was able to gather the rebound and essentially ice the game. Towns immediately turned to the referee nearby, who did not blow his whistle, despite the clear and obvious contact he had sustained on the drive.

On Tuesday, the NBA itself essentially confirmed that Towns' anger was justified when the game's official Last Two Minutes report was released, which stated that Hornets guard Terry Rozier had fouled Towns on the arm on his way to the basket, while forward Leaky Black also fouled Towns on the arm as he went into his shooting motion.

In fact, there were ten overall missed calls in the last two minutes, seven of which benefited Charlotte.

The loss hung a cloud over what was otherwise a historic night for the Timberwolves franchise due to Towns' career night. At certain points in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Minnesota was actively hunting shots for Towns, which may have contributed to their inability to close the game in a balanced fashion.