The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves are 30-13 this season, but they have lost their last two games. They are coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets, and Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62 points. On the season, Towns is averaging 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds. Anthony Edwards leads the team with 25.5 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double while Naz Reid averages 12.9 points per game. Mike Conley took Monday off to rest, but he should be good to go for this one.

The Wizards are 7-35 this season, and they have lost their last four games after beating the Atlanta Hawks. Washington has not been a good team this season, and some of their players are underperforming. Jordan Poole is one of those players. He is scoring just 16.7 points per game to go along with 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Marvin Bagley III was just acquired from the Detroit Pistons, and he has played well in his three games. He is averaging 18.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. Washington does not have anyone currently on their injury report.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of PointsBet on ActionNetwork.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Wizards Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Washington Wizards: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are coming off a loss, but they usually play some good defense. On the season, the Timberwolves have allowed the least amount of points per game. With that, the Timberwolves allow the lowest field goal percentage and seventh-lowest three-point percentage. Minnesota is one of just two teams allowing less than 40 field goals made per game. Minnesota should be able to play some good defense against the Wizards and win this game.

The Wizards, on the other hand, are not a good defensive team. Washington has allowed the most points per game in the NBA this season at 124.9. Teams shoot 50 percent from the field against them, as well. When the Timberwolves score at least 115 points this season, they are 17-3. They should be able to get to that mark in this game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards do not play good defense, so they will have to keep up on offense. Luckily, the Timberwolves do not normally score a bunch of points. In fact, on average, the Wizards score more points per game than Minnesota. Washington has a tough matchup, but they always seem to score a decent amount. On the season, they are averaging over 115 points per game. If the Wizards can find a way to keep up on offense and score some points, they will keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are a good team, but they have played in some close games recently. Because of this, the Wizards do have a chance to keep it close, even if the Timberwolves win. I like the Wizards to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Timberwolves-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +11 (-110)