Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards made all sorts of headlines of late after the former criticized his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate for Edwards’ affinity toward fast food. Towns implied that Edwards’ diet was not befitting of an “elite athlete” and that he was going to do something about it.

Apart from McDonald’s, Edwards’ other favorite go-to joint happens to be Popeyes. The Louisiana Kitchen franchise took it upon themselves to come to the Timberwolves stud’s defense amid KAT’s outright criticism, while also standing up for anyone and everyone who may have been judged unfairly for their eating habits:

Good luck to every high level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say 🏀 — Popeyes (@Popeyes) October 27, 2022

That’s hilarious. You just knew Popeyes was going to come out with it’s own statement after being dragged into this mess. You’re move now, McDonald’s.

All jokes aside, though, Edwards actually put up quite a performance on Wednesday night amid all the negativity surrounding his fast-food-indulging ways. The Timberwolves youngster dropped a game-high 34 points in a 134-122 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards went 21-of-21 from the field, which also included seven makes from downtown. He logged three boards, nine assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action.

Edwards came out with this eye-popping performance right after Towns called him out on his diet, so perhaps this was exactly the type of motivation he needs? If the Timberwolves star does end up giving up fast food completely, however, you can be sure that Popeyes won’t be very about it.

Minnesota has now improved to 3-2 on the season with a matchup against the winless Los Angeles Lakers coming up on Friday.