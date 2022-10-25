After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet.

After the game, Towns criticized his teammate’s affinity for fast food, saying that he expects Edwards to be better in this regard. KAT said that they’re “high-level athletes” and that Edwards talking about McDonald’s and Popeyes “doesn’t make me happy to hear.”

Naturally, Towns’ eye-opening message to Edwards went completely viral. So much so, that KAT himself had to send out a tweet to try and do some damage control:

This group is special! Ain’t hearing any outside noise. @Timberwolves — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 25, 2022

Edwards hasn’t reacted to Towns’ criticism, although the Timberwolves guard did acknowledge his fast-food tendencies during the preseason:

Anthony Edwards said he didn't eat any fried foods Monday-Thursday this offseason — and said he's not going to have any fried foods during the season. I asked about Popeyes. He said not even Popeyes — and definitely won't be ordering McDonalds at press conferences anymore. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

It feels like Edwards is aware that he needs to work on his diet, so this stern message from Towns could be a reminder for the young Timberwolves star. Then again, KAT did come out with his criticism in a public forum as opposed to speaking to his teammate (again?) behind closed doors.

Whatever the case may be, Towns, Edwards, and the rest of the Timberwolves will want to show more consistency as the season progresses. They made some big moves during the offseason, and the expectations are high for them this year. So far, their play has been anything but perfect, so there’s obviously a lot of work that needs to be done.

Minnesota will return to action on Wednesday in a rematch against the Spurs.