The Timberwolves center had some words for Aldama.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on TNT on Thursday night, and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got into it with Grizzlies small forward Santi Aldama.

With 1;49 left in the first quarter and the Timberwolves trailing 29-20, Aldama drove to the rim and had his shot emphatically rejected by Gobert, who then had a few extra words for Aldama.

The two players briefly came together to jaw at each other:

Rudy Gobert with some words for Santi Aldama after the denial on him 🗣️pic.twitter.com/f9KCE5ul1U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 19, 2024

The Timberwolves haven't just been relying on Anthony Edwards' and Karl Anthony-Towns' offense, they've been getting it done with defense.

Despite all the initial criticism from the Rudy Gobert trade, the Frenchman’s importance to Minnesota’s stifling defense is undeniable. Without him, the Timberwolves would likely be a shell of the team they are today. The West’s top seed has been uplifted by Gobert’s rim protection, rebounding, and voice as the leader of the defense. On nights like Sunday, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt with his activity level.

Anthony Edwards hyped up the Wolves’ big man after the Timberwolves notched a huge win against the Clippers earlier this week.

“Rudy was great tonight. He was up blocking mid-ranges, Defensive Player of the Year for sure.”

Karl-Anthony Towns added to Edwards’ praise for his team’s defensive efforts by saying, “Just protect the paint. We do our best to be the best defensive team we can be, and our standards are very high for ourselves defensively,” Towns then continued with extra praise for Gobert and McDaniels. “When you got one of the best defensive players of all-time in Rudy Gobert and a defensive superstar now, but possibly future hall of famer for defense in Jaden McDaniels, when you got those people playing defense, everyone’s helping.”