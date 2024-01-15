Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards know the Timberwolves wouldn't have beat the Clippers without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels' defense.

Sunday night was a great night for NBA basketball as two Western Conference powerhouses met up in a highly-contested battle. The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers into Target Center with open arms. Ready to face off with a highly talented team, the Timberwolves came ready to play. Minnesota jumped out to an early 21-8 lead over the Clippers behind a vast collection of three-pointers as LA tried to limit Minnesota’s interior scoring by shrinking the floor.

Despite the great start, the Timberwolves’ offense had its ups and downs, allowing the Clippers to stay in the game throughout the night. After holding just a one-point lead at the halftime intermission, Minnesota stepped on the gas in the 3rd quarter. Anthony Edwards exploded for an unreal 20-point quarter helping push the Timberwolves lead up to 13 points heading into the final frame. The Timberwolves' defense continued its overall suffocation of an unbelievably talented Clippers roster by shutting down the top stars.

Paul George shot just 5-19 from the field, and running mate James Harden wasn’t much better as a scorer. Shooting just 4-14 himself, Harden’s scoring did not show up either. Kawhi Leonard was effective, scoring 26 points on the night, but a surprising -13 in the plus-minus category.

The Timberwolves’ claim to fame this season has been the defensive end of the floor. The league’s top defense proved it again Sunday by holding the Clippers to just 105 points. Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns praised the efforts of defensive-minded teammates Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in the 109-105 win.

Rudy Gobert sets the tone

Despite all the initial criticism from the Rudy Gobert trade, the Frenchman’s importance to Minnesota’s stifling defense is undeniable. Without him, the Timberwolves would likely be a shell of the team they are today. The West’s top seed has been uplifted by Gobert’s rim protection, rebounding, and voice as the leader of the defense. On nights like Sunday, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt with his activity level.

Anthony Edwards hyped up the Wolves’ big man after the win.

“Rudy was great tonight. He was up blocking mid-ranges, Defensive Player of the Year for sure.”

Gobert challenged multiple shot attempts throughout the night as he ended with an impressive four-block performance. The most impactful moments from Gobert came from contesting and blocking various Kawhi Leonard mid-range attempts.

Rudy Gobert defensive stop 1-on-1 with Kawhi Leonard after getting switched onto him pic.twitter.com/SqG6Gcsl4P — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) January 15, 2024

Gobert posted yet another double-double by securing a game-high 18 rebounds to go with 15 points on 4-5 shooting and timely clutch free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns doubled down on Edwards’ praise for his team’s defensive efforts by saying, “Just protect the paint. We do our best to be the best defensive team we can be, and our standards are very high for ourselves defensively,” Towns then continued with extra praise for Gobert and McDaniels. “When you got one of the best defensive players of all-time in Rudy Gobert and a defensive superstar now, but possibly future hall of famer for defense in Jaden McDaniels, when you got those people playing defense, everyone’s helping.”

Jaden McDaniels is up for the challenge

While Towns’ quote about McDaniels might sound unrealistic to those who don’t closely follow the Timberwolves, those around the team understand the sentiment. Throughout this season, McDaniels has taken the challenge of defending the other team’s top perimeter option each and every night. On Sunday, he found himself matched up with all three of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George on various occasions.

McDaniels’ unique combination of length and quickness makes him one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the entire association. Edwards spoke on McDaniels’ defensive versatility and how lucky the Timberwolves are to have him postgame.

“Jaden does it all man. He’s like the X-factor for our team. Defensively, he’s always there. Everywhere. In the passing lanes, blocking shots, rebounding, locking his man up. It’s a great feeling that we got him,” Edwards said.

McDaniels had one of his most complete games of the season on Sunday night. Recording two steals and forcing several misses, the 6-foot-10 wing had himself a solid offensive game as well. Finishing with 14 points on 6-10 shooting, McDaniels also added in four rebounds to go along with his four assists.