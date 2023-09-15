Conventional wisdom would suggest that DeAndre Hopkins won't play for the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. The wide receiver hasn't practiced all week because of an ankle injury. But DeAndre Hopkins' official injury status for Week 2 indicates that he very well might suit up for the Week 2 Titans-Chargers game.

Hopkins is listed as questionable on the Titans' injury report. Such a designation usually means that a player has a real chance to take the field. Hopkins seems to agree with that assessment.

“Just trying to get my body ready to go if I’m up Sunday,” Hopkins said, via The Tennessean. “That’s kind of a day-to-day process. We shall see. I haven’t been here to make those decisions. I haven’t been in that scenario so I’m not sure how it goes. But I’ll be prepared if my number’s up.”

Hopkins had seven receptions for 65 yards in his Titans' debut. It wasn't enough to lift Tennessee past the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Titans 16-15 in one of the ugliest games of the NFL's opening weekend.

It would be a major disappointment if Hopkins is forced to sit after just one game. The Titans signed Hopkins in the hopes that he would be their No. 1 receiver. After missing a significant part of the last two seasons, Hopkins is out to prove that he's still among the league's best playmakers.

Even if he does play, Hopkins can only do so much to get the Titans in the win column. Ryan Tannehill had a brutal season-opener, throwing three interceptions.