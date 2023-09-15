There is not a definitive DeAndre Hopkins injury update ahead of the Tennessee Titans Week 2 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, judging by his Instagram post, it may be a while before we see him back in a Titans uniform.

Hopkins led the Titans in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (62) in the team’s Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the veteran Pro Bowl WR looked good with this new team. However, on Wednesday, the team added Hopkins to the injury report with an ankle injury, and he didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The official Titans injury report will come out later on Friday, but in a social media post, DeAndre Hopkins wrote, “Trust the process. It’s a marathon.” And that makes it sound like he may not play on Sunday.

New Instagram post from DeAndre Hopkins “Trust the process, it’s a marathon.” pic.twitter.com/h3zZ0hc6vC — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) September 15, 2023

If this post is indeed a subtle DeAndre Hopkins injury update and he can’t go in the Titans Week 2 matchup with the Chargers, 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burke and veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will become even more involved in the offense. It also means WR2 Chris Moore and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, neither of whom made a catch in Week 1, will have to step up and make some plays.

The Titans' Week 2 matchup with the Chargers is a big game in the AFC, even this early in the season. Both playoff hopefuls lost their first games of the 2023 campaign, and the team that starts 1-1 after this contest will be in a much better spot than the team that drops to 0-2.