The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL season. After a close loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Titans are looking to bounce back and secure a win against the Chargers. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the upcoming game and analyze the likelihood of each prediction coming true.

Tennessee Titans' Loss to the New Orleans Saints

In Week 1, the Titans suffered a close loss to the Saints, with a final score of 16-15. Due to a weak performance from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans were unable to secure the win. They were also unable to slow down the Saints' Derek Carr and allowed both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to combine for over 200 receiving yards. The loss was a disappointing start to the season for the Titans, but they have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chargers.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Titans as they face the Chargers in Week 2.

1. Titans Struggle to Contain Justin Herbert

In Week 1, the Titans allowed Derek Carr to exceed 300 passing yards, and it's unlikely they'll be able to stifle Justin Herbert in Week 2. Despite modest statistics that closely resemble his performance from the previous season, Herbert was still among the top quarterbacks in Week 1. He completed 70 percent of his passes, connecting on 23 of 33 attempts, but only managed 228 yards and a single passing touchdown. That said, with an enticing matchup against the Titans in Week 2, Herbert is poised to deliver another strong performance. Tennessee's defense just won't slow him down.

2. Derrick Henry's Limited Role Continues

In the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Saints, stare RB Derrick Henry carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for 56 yards. Surprisingly, despite being in a close game, the Titans abandoned the running game in the second half. This limited Henry's opportunities. However, Henry made up for it with a few significant plays. These included a 46-yard screen pass late in the second quarter that set up a field goal. While his Week 1 performance seems satisfactory on paper, it's worth noting that backup Tyjae Spears out-snapped Henry 34 to 30 and handled third-down situations.

That made it evident that Henry won't see much action on third downs this season. For sure, this would limit his potential as a pass-catcher. We see more of the same in Week 2. Henry will likely struggle to go over 70 rushing yards against the Chargers.

3. Another Tough Game for Ryan Tannehill

In Week 1 against the Saints, Ryan Tannehill had a rough outing. He completed just 16 of 34 passes for 198 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Tannehill got off to a slow start, connecting on only five of his first 14 attempts in the first half. His performance didn't improve as he threw two interceptions in the final two quarters. While Tannehill is likely to remain the starter as long as the Titans have playoff aspirations in 2023, his season didn't start on a positive note.

Now, sure, Tannehill faces a slightly more favorable matchup in Week 2 against a Chargers defense that struggled against Tua Tagovailoa. As such, it's too early to give up on him completely after one poor performance. However, if he doesn't show improvement in the coming weeks, there may be discussions about giving Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis a shot. That said, Tannehill will still have a tough outing here. We expect him to have better numbers (perhaps 200+ yards and a touchdown), but he definitely won't outplay Herbert.

4. Titans Fall Short by One Score

Both the Chargers and the Titans are coming off disappointing performances, with the Chargers' defense struggling and the Titans' offense sputtering. In this clash, we expect the Chargers' defense to rebound and perform better against a struggling Titans offensive line. This could lead to turnovers and short fields, which Justin Herbert will capitalize on with his arm. Tannehill & Co. will be unable to consistently match that. Ultimately, we predict the Titans to fall short in a closely contested game.

Looking Ahead

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, these bold predictions paint a picture of a game with high stakes and intriguing storylines. While challenges lie ahead for both teams, the unpredictability of the NFL ensures that anything can happen on game day. Fans eagerly anticipate the clash between Justin Herbert and the Titans' defense, the limited role of Derrick Henry, and the performance of Ryan Tannehill. Whether these bold predictions materialize or not, one thing is certain – Titans fans will be glued to their screens. They eagerly await the drama and excitement that only the NFL can deliver.