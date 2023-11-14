After watching Mike Evans play during his early life struggles, Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair saw his NFL dreams come full circle.

The Tennessee Titans had a performance to forget in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But while the Titans lost, Azeez Al-Shaair got to meet one of his idols in Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Al-Shaair and Evans embraced during the Week 10 matchup. The linebacker told Evans about his hard upbringing around the Tampa Bay area and what Evans meant to him. Now playing against him on the Titans, Al-Shaair had seen his dreams become reality.

“I'm from here, born and raised. I grew up homeless in my life,” Al-Shaair said. “I swear to God I've been watching you since I was like a jit. I used to stay under the bridge.”

“Bless you. God bless you bro, for real,” Evans responded. “Keep doing your thing bro. On film you look nice, you play hard.”

"I'm from [Tampa Bay]… I grew up homeless in my whole life. I've been watching you since… I used to stay under a bridge." Titans Azeez Al-Shaair tells Buccaneers Mike Evans he grew up watching him in his early struggles ❤ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FO8bhRBifz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

Al-Shaair dealt with numerous personal tragedies – including his house burning down – before committing to Florida Atlantic. He took that opportunity and ran with it, earning First Team All-Conference USA honors in 2017. However, his hardships weren't over, as the linebacker tore his ACL in 2018.

But Al-Shaair refused to give up. The San Francisco 49ers gave him a chance as an undrafted free agent. He spent four years with the team, starting 13 games in 2021. His work with the 49ers convinced the Titans to sign him as a free agent this offseason. He has started nine games this season, making 89 tackles, a sack and three passes defended.

Azeez Al-Shaair has made 288 tackles, three sacks and 10 passes defended over his five-year NFL career. He used to watch Mike Evans make explosive plays week after week. Al-Shaair never gave up on his dreams and saw his hard work and determination come to light in Week 10.