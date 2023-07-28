The Tennessee Titans made one of the bigger splashes of the NFL offseason by signing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After making a sweet one-handed snag at Titans training camp, Hopkins took to Twitter to troll a fan he had a back-and-forth with earlier in the offseason.

I was told he doesn’t practice… https://t.co/PhvKxr2pZr — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 28, 2023

It is a sweet grab by DeAndre Hopkins that Titans fans will hope to see more of during the regular season. Hopkins will add a whole new dynamic to a Titans offense that has predominantly relied on Derrick Henry over the last few seasons. Henry still figures to be involved quite a bit, but the Titans will no doubt take advantage of having one of the better wide receivers in the NFL now.

Regardless of the presence of Hopkins, it will not matter if Ryan Tannehill doesn't play well at quarterback. Tannehill struggled at times last season, and if he fails to meet expectations this season, he might have a short leash with two young signal callers waiting behind him.

Tennessee has second-year QB Malik Willis and rookie QB Will Levis also on the depth chart, and both are undoubtedly hoping to get an opportunity sooner rather than later. The chance to throw to Hopkins certainly has both young quarterbacks eager to get a shot to run the show.

As Titans training camp progresses and DeAndre Hopkins gets more acclimated into the offense, the rest of the AFC South will be on the back of Tennessee's mind. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all have a lot of young talent that could surprise some people this year, and the Titans would be prudent to prepare for anything in a wide open division in 2023.