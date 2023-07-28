The Tennessee Titans are leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of a division title this season. The team recently announced a move designed to help fill a hole left by a suspension of one of its most talented offensive players.

With DeAndre Hopkins in tow along with a stable of talented quarterbacks, the Titans' offense is getting a facelift this season. The talented wide receiver revealed his Derrick Henry reason for joining the team recently. Head Coach Mike Vrabel addressed Hopkins' addition as well.

Now, the team has announced the signing of nine-year veteran Chris Hubbard to fill a glaring need in the trenches, in hopes of giving Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the team's quarterbacks more time to connect with their new star receiver.

Free agent OT Chris Hubbard is signing with the #Titans, per source. Nine-year vet with starter’s experience gives Tennessee a tackle option while Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 28, 2023

Petit-Frere was expected to start at right tackle before the unfortunate news. A previously thin receiving corps should benefit tremendous from Hopkins' addition, assuming he can live up to his potential in the Music City.

Hubbard, a former Cleveland Brown and UAB Blazer, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 295 pounds.

He originally had designs on staying with Cleveland, calling them a growing powerhouse in the AFC.

“For me, I'm not just saying this because I've been there, but just looking at everything and all the (drafting) that they have done this past year, they're adding so many weapons on that team,” Hubbard said, via NFL Network. “I just feel like the Browns (have) what it takes, man, to be a top contender, when it comes to everything that they've done with Andrew Berry stacking on everybody and making sure that guys are in the right position to play, and Kevin Stefanski, and they've got coach (Jim) Schwartz over there now.”

The Titans open the preseason on on August 12 in Chicago against Justin Fields and the Bears.