Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry remains committed to the team despite swirling trade rumors.

Derrick Henry said his stance hasn't changed after the Titans' 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

“We had talks. Everything's going in a positive direction. You know, I understand my position…I'm getting old and not getting younger. At the end of the day, it's a business I understand that,” Derrick Henry said.

“Like coach (Mike Vrabel) said earlier this week, we know what we signed up for. Sometimes the business side is not what you always want, but it's a business. At the end of the day, I'm a Titan. I'm happy to be a Titan. I'm doing everything I can to help this organization continue to win,” Henry concluded.

Derrick Henry's recent statement is a relief to Titans fans. Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Henry. The Cowboys like Henry's powerful running game – they feel it complements No. 1 running back Tony Pollard's. Although that's an interesting scenario for Cowboys fans, it remains a long shot.

NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport earlier reported the Titans are still open to trading one of the greatest running backs in franchise history. Henry is in the last year of his current contract. The Titans are mulling over the idea of acquiring extra draft compensation in exchange for King Henry.

With two days remaining before the league's trade deadline, Derrick Henry is still a Titan. Will that change over the course of the next 48 hours? Stay tuned.