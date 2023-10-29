Is Derrick Henry about to find a new kingdom? With just two days left until the 2023 trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans could send him to a new team.

Previous reports doubted that the Titans would trade away King Henry (or DeAndre Hopkins) unless the offer was off the charts. But now they seem to have a different outlook — one that’s more open to a full rebuild. Since Henry is on an expiring contract, Tennessee seems to recognize the benefit of adding extra draft compensation now rather than risk him leaving and getting just a compensatory draft pick.

The possibility of the Titans trading Henry is real, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tennessee won’t give him up easily but is indeed listening to offers. While they may not be actively shopping him, that doesn’t rule out a potential trade coming to fruition.

“The Titans told Derrick Henry this week they aren't shopping him, but Tennessee has received at least one offer for the two-time NFL rushing champion and will continue to listen to offers for most players on their roster — including Henry — up to Tuesday's trade deadline, per sources,” write the NFL Network insiders.

After trading Kevin Byard to the Philadephia Eagles, the Titans are signaling that a tear-down is coming soon. For a team whose playoff stock continues to tank, especially after losing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury, a firesale makes the most sense. Even with the running back position being less and less glamorous every year, the market for Henry should have plenty of interested takers.

Henry ranks 12th in rushing yards per game and averages 4.3 yards per attempt. He is growing more acclimated to involvement in the passing game, amassing 117 receiving yards on 11 catches so far this season. Any team looking to add a lead rusher should call the Titans, especially if they have a reliable passing game to complement the bulldozing RB or a superior offensive line.

For the time being, Henry will play in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. It could be the last game where he calls Nissan Stadium his home.