Days after sending All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, trade rumors involving the Tennessee Titans continue to flow ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline. One of the names floating around is that of running back Derrick Henry and the Dallas Cowboys could swoop in to snatch the former rushing champ.

The Cowboys are expected sleepers in the Henry sweepstakes and are reportedly interested in acquiring the seventh-year back.

The following is from Tony Pauline.

“The Cowboys have Tony Pollard at the top of the depth chart- a player they franchised after releasing Ezekiel Elliott in March. Henry’s power running style is viewed as the perfect compliment to Pollard’s big play ability as a ball carrier and pass catcher.”

Is Henry to Dallas realistic?

At first thought, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys pulling this off. Dallas has the cap space to bring Henry in but would likely want the Titans to eat a chunk of his salary. In order to do that, the Cowboys will have to give up something a little more which they may not be willing to do.

Adding a player like Henry, though he's slightly past his prime, is a championship move for a team. The Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations every season, but is adding Henry the right move for a team with a plethora of defensive injuries?

Seeing Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard in the same backfield would be fun, but Henry is probably best suited elsewhere. Jerry Jones has worked his magic before though and is never shy of adding star talent to his roster.