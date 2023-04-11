Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in an interesting position. The Titans have a roster full of talented players that are prepared to win now.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Titans are led by their quarterback-running back duo of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. When healthy, these two have proven that they are capable of leading this Tennessee team to success. But outside of these two, the unit is missing veteran playmakers. Following last year’s move to trade AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team moved on from their star pass catcher. In order to replace the loss, they added a young wide receiver in the first round in Treylon Burks. During his rookie season, Burks showed that he has the tools to make an impact, but the rest of the wide receiver room is in need of a boost.

On defense, Tennessee is headlined by Jeffery Simmons. Following his recent contract extension, Simmons is set to be the face of the defensive side of the ball for the foreseeable future. The Titans have also made an effort to add young players on this side of the ball. At cornerback, the team has accumulated interesting prospects in Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, and Caleb Farley. Through free agency, they also added yet another potential starter in Sean Murhpy-Bunting. At safety, the duo of Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard are set to be reliable once again in 2023.

With the draft quickly approaching, the Titans could approach their first-round selection in several different ways. Following Malik Willis’s difficult rookie season, they could add a new QB2. A quarterback such as Florida’s Anthony Richardson could be on their radar. Offensive line and linebacker could also be on their radar in the first. But if they are looking to capitalize on the roster that they have constructed, there is one clear need on the roster, and this comes at wide receiver.

In a deep pass-catching class, the Titans could have options with the 11th overall pick. They even find themselves in a position where they could trade down and still add talent.

If the Titans do add a wide receiver in round one, TCU’s Quentin Johnston could be the perfect addition alongside Burks.

Here are 2 reasons why Quentin Johnston could be perfect for the Titans in the NFL Draft.

2. A reliable one-two punch at wide receiver

As noted, the Titans are lacking firepower at the wide receiver position. Burks showed flashes during his rookie season and put together several strong showings. But when looking past him, there was a clear lack of production. Adding TCU’s Quentin Johnston would immediately elevate the unit. It would also give the team a one-two punch with an elite upside.

Over his three seasons at TCU, Quentin Johnston developed into an elite option at wide receiver. In each of his three seasons, he managed to elevate his game significantly.

In total, Johnston appeared in 30 games over his three collegiate seasons. Over this stretch, he recorded 115 receptions for 2,190 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Johnston took his game to new heights. As TCU made a run to the National Championship game, he set career highs across the board. Over 14 games, he recorded 60 receptions for 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With Johnston lining up alongside Burks, the Titans would have two wide receivers that can stretch the field. Not only would they bring a deep field threat, but they can also use their size in the red zone. With this type of addition, the Titans would address a major need. It would also help elevate the unit as a whole.

1. The Titans offense could expand

With Henry in the backfield, the Titans have one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. In his seventh NFL season, Henry once again proved that he could impact an offense in a way that few running backs can. He finished the season rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. Henry managed to find this level of success while most defenses locked in on him. Adding another capable wide receiver to this offense could give Henry room to work. It could also help open the unit up.

Henry’s best season came in 2020. During the campaign, he surpassed 2,000 yards on the ground. Prior to going down with an injury in 2021, he was on pace to do so again. He found this success while playing alongside an elite talent in Brown at wide receiver.

When the Titans have strong pass catchers, Henry can make a bigger impact on the ground. Giving them a duo of Burks and Johnston could allow for him to return to form. With Tannehill entering the last season of his deal, it could also give the Titans one last chance to capitalize on having a reliable option at the quarterback position.