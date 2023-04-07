Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Jeffery Simmons has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. Simmons is now poised to spend the foreseeable future in Tennessee – except a little bit richer. As he dons on his Titans future, Simmons has the fans in mind.

The Titans signed Simmons to a four-year, $94 million extension. After signing his new deal, Simmons reflected on what it took for him to reach this point.

“Titans Nation, thank you for the last four years!” Simmons tweeted. “I am so grateful for you guys…..”

Tennessee drafted Simmons with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While he played just nine games as a rookie, Simmons has started at least 15 games every year since. Over 56 games total, Simmons has racked up 189 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 21 sacks.

Simmons has really come into his own over the past two seasons. He recorded 7.5 sacks this past season after setting a career-high with 8.5 in 2021. He was a Pro Bowler and a Second-team All-Pro both seasons. After the Titans watched him transform into one of the better defensive players in the league, they knew they couldn’t let him walk.

Furthermore, the Titans run defense was one of the best in the league last season. Tennessee ranked first in the NFL, allowing just 76.9 yards per game on the ground. Simmons played a huge role in stopping the run.

Tennessee has now locked up their defensive stalwart. Jeffery Simmons couldn’t be happier about it. After his first four impressive years with the Titans, Simmons is looking to make the next four even better.