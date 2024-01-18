Toledo looks to stay perfect in conference play as they face Central Michigan. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Toledo-Central Michigan prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toledo comes into the game sitting at 11-6 on the year and 5-0 in conference play this year. There have been some tied games in conference play. First, they won by nine at Ohio to open conference play, before winning by just four over Miami (OH). Further, it would be just a five-point win over Ball State. Still, last time out they were solid. It was a tight game, a one-point game, with under six minutes left to play. Toledo took off from there though, winning 77-66.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan sits 8-9 on the year, with a 3-2 record in conference play. Last time out they were on the road facing Ohio. Central Michigan was dominated overall. After Ohio took a 4-3 lead four minutes into the game, they would never give it back. Central Michigan could never put together both defensive stops and an offensive run at the same time. This resulted in them losing 73-61.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Toledo-Central Michigan Odds

Toledo: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -285

Central Michigan: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo comes into the game sitting 143rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 64th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 282nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Toledo is 50th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 86th in effective field goal percentage this year. Toledo is led by Ra'Heim Moss this year. He comes into another game with 16.4 points per game this year, while also shooting 47.2 percent this year. Further, Dante Maddox Jr. has been solid. He has 15.5 points per game this year while shooting over 40 percent from three this year. Further, Toledo has two other players averaging over 12 points per game this year.

Toledo is 276th in rebounding this year, but they are also 36th in the nation in opponent rebounds this year. Tyler Cochran leads the way here. He comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game on the season, while also being one of the players over 12 points per game. He has 12.9 rebounds this year while shooting 50 percent from the field. Moss is second on the team in rebounds as well, with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Toledo sits 287th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 352nd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Tyler Cochran has been solid on the defensive end of the floor as well. He has 2.1 steals per game this year, while Dante Maddox and Ra'Heim Moss both come in with 1.5 steals per game this year.

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan comes in ranked 297th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 299th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 266th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Central Michigan is 314th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 245th in effective field goal percentage. Anthony Pritchard leads the way this year in scoring. He comes into the game with 13.5 points per game this year, while also averaging 4.7 assists per game this season. Further, Brian Taylor has been solid, with 12.6 points per game and shooting nearly 50% from the floor.

Central Michigan comes in sitting 292nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage this year. Taylor is the top rebounder as well this year. He comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Markus Harding is second on the team in rebounding, with 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

Central Michigan is 216th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 275th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Anthony Pritchard has been solid on defense, coming in with 1.8 steals per game, still, he turns over the ball 2.8 times per game this year.

Final Toledo-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

The Toledo defense has been awful this year, allowing easy shots and plenty of points. Still, the Central Michigan offense is not good enough to take advantage of that. Further, Toledo does have a rebounding advantage in this game. They are not great in terms of volume, but they do not allow second-chance points. It may be a tight game, but Toledo should win by seven.

Final Toledo-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Toledo -6.5 (-114)