The Montreal Canadiens have been quiet in NHL Free Agency. However, they still found a way to drop a bombshell on Canada Day. The Canadiens have announced a massive eight-year contract extension for former first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. Montreal's young winger will earn a total of $60.8 million through the life of this contract.

It's a remarkable turn of events for Slafkovksy after a promising 2023-24 campaign. The Canadiens star struggled early on this year, with fans growing frustrated with his performances. However, he turned things on as the season continued. Slafkovsky showed exactly why the Habs made him the first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Overall, Juraj Slafkovksy ended the 2023-24 season with 2o goals and 50 points in 82 games. The Canadiens turned in some respectable performances despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And now they hope Slafkovsky can help lead them toward contention over the next few seasons.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Canadiens building toward success

Slafkovsky is going to be a major part of Montreal's future success. His combination of offensive ability and size is rarely seen in the NHL. If the 20-year-old can consistently put it together, he'll be a major offensive force in this league. This past season was an important first step toward him becoming that major offensive force.

Of course, Slafkovsky is not the team's only important piece. Montreal has captain Nick Suzuki and winger Cole Caufield in the forward group. On the back end, you can take your pick. Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher, and Lane Hutson are among the team's glutton of promising young defenders. The Canadiens also drafted Ivan Demidov on Friday, who figures to be another important piece.

The Canadiens aren't quite there just yet. Montreal has work to be done before this team gets back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Especially in an Atlantic Divison featuring the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers. But the core is there, and Slafkovsky is one of the centerpieces for this group.

This contract ensures the 20-year-old is rewarded for his breakout in 2023-24. It may also prove to be rather team-friendly down the line. The salary cap is expected to jump up within the next few seasons after it remained flat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Slafkovsky emerging as a legitimate superstar could make this contract bargain for the Canadiens.

Overall, the Canadiens wanted to lock Slafkovsky up this summer. They have done just that with this eight-year contract. It'll be interesting to see how Slafkovsky builds on his 2023-24 performance now that he has inked a long-term contract with Montreal.