Tomekia Reed is officially the coach of the Charlotte 49ers, leaving Jackson State after six seasons at the helm. Reed did a lot of amazing things at Jackson State, revitalizing the women's basketball program and turning them into contenders. Now, she looks to bring that same level of success to her new position and ironically enough shares a similar path with Deion Sanders.
Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers football team, leading them to similar heights as Reed led the women's basketball program. Under Sanders, the football team went undefeated in the SWAC two straight seasons and won SWAC Championships in both seasons. In postgame comments obtained by Charlotte Sports Live, Reed shared advice that she received from Sanders as she makes her FBS leap to Charlotte.
New @CharlotteWBB HC @CoachTReed on her relationship with @DeionSanders and the advice he has given her as she makes the leap to a bigger program.
“Yeah, Prime has always told me to own my space, you know, and he has done a great job in coming into the HBCU community and really helping our program continue to be on top and continue to have national prominence. And him going over to Colorado, you know, extends that coaches in the SWAC can coach, you know. And hopefully, I have shown that as well, that, you know, we have great products that come through our conference and great coaches and great players. And I'm just ready to show what we are made of here at Charlotte.”
Reed has truly been a standout representative of HBCU athletics, showcasing HBCU basketball on the grandest stages. Under her guidance, Jackson State achieved remarkable success, making three NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021, 2022, and 2024, and clinching multiple SWAC Championships. Two of her former Jackson State players, Ameshya Williams-Holliday and Angel Jackson, were selected in the WNBA draft – Williams-Holliday by the Indiana Fever in 2022 and Jackson by the two-time reigning WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in 2024.
In a comment posted to HBCU Pulse's Instagram by Reed, she spoke about her deep ties to the HBCU community.
“The HBCU family runs deep in my blood and always will. I will give back to the HBCU community with donations to JSU and games. This is not goodbye. It’s a see you again,” she said of her departure.
Reed also spoke about her amazing experience at Jackson State and in HBCU athletics during her introductory press conference on Monday afternoon.
“Our time in Jackson was amazing. I didn’t realize how much had been accomplished until I was getting ready to leave, and it was very emotional for myself, my staff and my team. I’m the type of coach. I don’t really look at what we do in the moment because if you get comfortable, you don’t grow. And so we quickly move on to continue to be successful. But my time at Jackson State and the HBCU community was amazing. it’s an experience I will never forget. I will never forget my experience there. And I’m very grateful for the HBCU community and what we were able to do in terms of putting HBCUs on a higher map,” she said during the press conference in a response to HBCU Gameday's Wali Pitt.