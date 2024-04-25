Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed is departing the program to become the women's basketball coach at Charlotte, per a statement by Charlotte Athletics. The news of Reed joining the Lady Niners as head coach comes as conversation about her future at Jackson State persisted since her contract expired on March 31st.
Reed spoke about her hire in the statement released by Charlotte, saying, “The Gold Standard: What a powerful slogan for a university on the rise. I could not be more thrilled to become a Niner. I am inspired and excited to continue the standard of excellence that is this women's basketball program. Mike, Ragean Hill, Chancellor Gaber, and the entire athletic department family made me feel welcome. Their enthusiasm and competitiveness is contagious. This leadership's strategic comprehensive plan aligns with my standards and plans for sustained success at the highest level. I am more motivated than ever to capitalize on the opportunity at hand in leading a winning team for both our student-athletes and the great city of Charlotte. It is a great day to be a Niner!”
Athletic Director Mike Hill & University Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber spoke glowingly of Reed after her hire was announced.
“Tomekia Reed is a proven winner whose passion for developing young people through the game of basketball is inspiring,” said Hill. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and will translate into even more success for her on the recruiting trail and in the community. She shares our vision for greatness, and we are ecstatic to have her lead our program!”
Gaber added, “Tomekia Reed is one of the most talented young coaches in college basketball today. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence, both on and off the court. We are delighted to welcome Tomekia to Niner Nation.”
Following an undefeated season in the SWAC, a conference championship, and a birth in the March Madness tournament, Tomekia Reed was one of the most sought-after free agents in women's college hoops. According to a report by NOLA.com sports columnist Rod Walker, Reed interviewed for the open head coaching position at Tulane before the Green Wave hired alumna Ashley Langford for the position.
Jackson State was prepared to keep their star head coach, per a report by J.T. Keith of the Clarion Ledger. Keith reported that an anonymous source indicated to him that Jackson State's desire to extend Reed's contract to a four-year, $1 million deal. Keith also noted that Reed signed a four-year contract extension on July 15, 2020, worth approximately $135,000 per year.
Reed saw immense success in her six-year stint with Jackson State. She joined the Lady Tigers in 2018 after three successful seasons at Hinds Community College. Jackson State has flourished under her leadership, with three trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, 2022, and 2024 as well as multiple SWAC Championships. She also saw two of her former Jackson State players selected in the WNBA Draft: Ameshya Williams-Holliday by the Indianan Fever in 2022 and Angel Jackson by the two-time defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces in 2024.
Reed has joined a Lady Niners team that just completed their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference. The Niners secured victories in nine AAC matchups, leading them to clinch the sixth seed in the conference tournament. They finished the year 16-15. The Niners, ironically, lost to Tulane in the AAC tournament 65-52. Reed's hire comes after former head coach Cara Consuegra left the program to lead Marquette last week.
Consuegra achieved significant success during her tenure with the Charlotte program. Leading the 49ers for 13 seasons, she concluded her career with a 225-169 record, guiding the team to one NCAA tournament appearance and seven WNIT postseason berths. In 2021, Consuegra achieved the all-time women's basketball victory record for the program. Consuegra certainly set a magnificent precedent for Reed but she is surely up to the task to continue to bring the program success.
Charlotte will host an introductory press conference for Reed on Monday, April 29th.