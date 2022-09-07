Top Selling Games on Steam This Week (August 29-September 4)

Looking for a new game to play? Your next few hundred hours of enjoyment might be among these top selling games on Steam for the week of August 29 to September 5.

Note that this information is taken from steamdb, and is based on the Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers updated every Sunday. This list is sorted by revenue, with 1 being the highest. Other products on the Steam Store such as DLCs, Soundtracks, other additional content, or the Steam Deck has been omitted from this list, and game information is taken from the game’s official Steam page.

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Developed by: Respawn Entertainment

Published by: Electronic Arts

“Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall® 2! The sequel introduces a new single player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.”

Titanfall 2, the single- and multi-player Titan shooter experience, is still alive an kicking half a decade after its release. This title is a new addition to the top 5 selling games for the week, and the huge discount it currently has in the Steam store might be a good reason why.

Providing both a single player campaign or the exhilarating multiplayer combat, Titanfall 2 is a must-play for fans of the genre. Despite being more than 5 years old, the game is still enjoying a stable playerbase. For the past week, it has consistently reached about 20,000 concurrent players every day.

This spike is recent, as before this it was barely reaching 10k. Due to this, it has entered the Global Top 5 sellers, only overtaking Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 and pre-purchases for Hogwarts Legacy. This sudden doubling of the playerbase is certainly welcomed, as more people need to experience the fluid combat and movement that Titanfall 2 offers.

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Developed by: Massive Monster

Published by: Devolver Digital

“Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.”

Cult of the Lamb still hasn’t gone down from its honeymoon phase, and is still gaining traction both in-store and for content creators. The game launched with a bang, reaching a concurrent player count of 60,000 and a total of one million players, all in its first week. This shot the game up to #18 in global top sellers, which is impressive for a game less than a month old. Publisher Devolver Digital is no stranger to the charts though, with titles like Loop Hero, Inscryption, Exit the Gungeon, and more under their belt.

In Cult of the Lamb, you must collect resources to build your cult, perform rituals to the gods, and reinforce your cult through sermons. You can’t have any competitors either, and you must defeat rival cults and absorb their power in a randomly generated world. In this dark-themed roguelite combined with its adorable art style, there’s nothing to hate.

Release Date: March 22, 2019

Developed by: FromSoftware

Published by: Activision, FromSoftware

“In Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice you are the ‘one-armed wolf’, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.”

Set in 1500s Sengoku Japan, the katana-slashing Souls-like still tops the charts years after its release. The unique traversal methods, distinctive environments, and challenging foes all coalesces into a one-of-a-kind ninja experience that is surely worth the hefty price tag on this game.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was named the Game of the Year during The Game Awards 2019, and Best Action Game of 2019 by IGN, among many other awards and nominations.

The GOTY Edition currently available on the Steam store also includes bonus content; new boss challenge modes, the ability to leave and view messages and recordings of your actions a la Elden Ring called Remnants, and unlockable cosmetic skins.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice shot up from #6 last week. While it did reach a glorious all-time peak of 125,000 concurrent players on its release, now it’s experiencing a relatively steady flow of about 15k players every day. Sekiro is still widely appreciated as one of the best games of its genre, receiving 95% positive reviews on Steam.

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Developed by: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man initially released as a PlayStation exclusive. First launched in September 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4, then for PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020, the web-slinging open world action game received great reviews, primarily for its great execution of Spider-Man’s unique traversal abilities. Of course, this is not the first video game released of the superhero, but swinging through New York City has never been this good.

It was recently remastered and released for PC earlier this year, widening its already huge playerbase. This expansion to another platform allows more players to enjoy wearing the helm of Spider-Man as he faces his greatest foes, or stopping petty theft around the block.

On its first week of release, it reached its all-time peak of over 66,000 concurrent players, but now it has normalized to the 10k-15k range. As players are finishing the single-player experience, the number of players are slowly declining to about 5k. Nonetheless, it is still #14 in overall top sales, and that’s what this game deserves.

As the dust settles on its victorious launch, fans of the franchise are now hoping for the game’s pseudo-sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to be released on PC as well.

Release Date: August 30, 2022

Developed by: Frontier Developments

Published by: Frontier Developments

“Make your mark on Formula 1® in the officially licensed F1® Manager 2022. Be the boss of your chosen constructor and pick from a roster of 2022 drivers and staff. Featuring full F1® licensing and true-to-life presentation, you won’t just play F1® Manager 2022 – you’ll live it.”

On the week of its release, F1 Manager 2022 is the #1 selling game in Steam. The realistic racing sim places you inside the heads of the driver, and allows you to build your own team from the ground up. It also allows you to construct your own car from scratch, gaining an edge over rival teams.

F1 Manager 2022 boasts control over everything: every decision from pit strategy, tire choices, to driver callouts is in your hands. You still need to be on your toes though, as dynamic race events may occur, such as weather and fluctuating track conditions.

Despite it getting only 70% positive reviews, F1 Manager 2022 still reached an all time peak of over 25,000 players in its first day, and was propelled to #46 top selling in its first week. Not only this, but the massive influx of content creators streaming the game is also aiding its popularity in the Steam store.

For more Gaming news, click here.