Baldur's Gate III adds yet another feather to its +1 CHA cap.

The Steam Awards 2023 results are in! Here is how PC fans on Steam have voted for this fan-centric awards race. Can you count your nominees as one of the winners?

The Steam Awards 2023 Results

Below you'll find all eleven awards and each finalist for each award, with the winning entry in bold text and with the Steam Awards blurb for the award. Apart from winning the awards, all of the winning games below are also currently on sale on Steam. Check out the games' discounts on the Steam store page.

Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Baldur's Gate III

EA FC 24

VR Game of the Year

The VR Game of the Year isn't merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.

EA F1 23

Labyrinthine

Gorilla Tag

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Ghosts of Tabor

Labor of Love Award

This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.

Rust

Red Dead Redemption II

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you grabbed your Steam Deck and did! Luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.

The Outlast Trials

Brotato

Hogwarts Legacy

Diablo IV

Dredge

Better With Friends Award

There are some games out there that just aren't the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.

Sunkenland

Party Animals

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Lethal Company

Sons of the Forest

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Visual style doesn't aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.

Cocoon

Atomic Heart

Darkest Dungeon II

High on Life

Inward

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.

Shadows of Doubt

Your Only Move Is Hustle

Remnant II

Starfield

Contraband Police

Best Game You Suck At Award

This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It's the toughest game we've ever loved.

Lords of the Fallen

Street Fighter 6

Overwatch 2

Sifu

EA FC 24

Best Soundtrack Award

This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It's the OST with the MOST!

Pizza Tower

Hi-Fi Rush

The Last of Us: Part I

Chants of Sennaar

Persona 5 Tactica

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It's as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Baldur's Gate III

Lies of P

Love is All Around

Sit Back and Relax Award

This game is the antidote to a busy day. It's smooth, it's relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.

Potion Craft

Train Sim World 4

Coral Island

Cities: Skylines II

Dave the Diver

What do you think of the results? Do you agree with this year's The Steam Awards 2023 winners, or do you have other games in mind?

As mentioned earlier, all of the games that won awards are currently on sale, so use this opportunity to try out these new games that you might have just heard of for the first time, or have been on the fence about getting. Start the new year with a great new game, and all of these are great picks, guaranteed! If they're not, well, you can always just blame other fans on Steam for leading you astray.

