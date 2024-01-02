The Steam Awards 2023 results are in! Here is how PC fans on Steam have voted for this fan-centric awards race. Can you count your nominees as one of the winners?
The Steam Awards 2023 Results
Below you'll find all eleven awards and each finalist for each award, with the winning entry in bold text and with the Steam Awards blurb for the award. Apart from winning the awards, all of the winning games below are also currently on sale on Steam. Check out the games' discounts on the Steam store page.
Game of the Year
The VR Game of the Year isn't merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.
- Resident Evil 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate III
- EA FC 24
VR Game of the Year
The VR Game of the Year isn't merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.
- EA F1 23
- Labyrinthine
- Gorilla Tag
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
- Ghosts of Tabor
Labor of Love Award
This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.
- Rust
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you grabbed your Steam Deck and did! Luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo IV
- Dredge
Better With Friends Award
There are some games out there that just aren't the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.
- Sunkenland
- Party Animals
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide
- Lethal Company
- Sons of the Forest
Outstanding Visual Style Award
Visual style doesn't aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.
- Cocoon
- Atomic Heart
- Darkest Dungeon II
- High on Life
- Inward
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move Is Hustle
- Remnant II
- Starfield
- Contraband Police
Best Game You Suck At Award
This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It's the toughest game we've ever loved.
- Lords of the Fallen
- Street Fighter 6
- Overwatch 2
- Sifu
- EA FC 24
Best Soundtrack Award
This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It's the OST with the MOST!
- Pizza Tower
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us: Part I
- Chants of Sennaar
- Persona 5 Tactica
Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award
Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It's as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Baldur's Gate III
- Lies of P
- Love is All Around
Sit Back and Relax Award
This game is the antidote to a busy day. It's smooth, it's relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.
- Potion Craft
- Train Sim World 4
- Coral Island
- Cities: Skylines II
- Dave the Diver
What do you think of the results? Do you agree with this year's The Steam Awards 2023 winners, or do you have other games in mind?
As mentioned earlier, all of the games that won awards are currently on sale, so use this opportunity to try out these new games that you might have just heard of for the first time, or have been on the fence about getting. Start the new year with a great new game, and all of these are great picks, guaranteed! If they're not, well, you can always just blame other fans on Steam for leading you astray.
