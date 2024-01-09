Tottenham Hotspur intensifies transfer pursuits for Radu Dragusin from Genoa while securing a loan deal for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Tottenham Hotspur's quest for defensive solidity has led to intensified negotiations for Radu Dragusin from Genoa, coupled with a surprising loan deal for Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner, indicating Spurs' ambition to fortify both ends of the pitch.

The pursuit of Dragusin has reached a critical juncture, with talks ongoing as Tottenham aims to secure the 21-year-old Romanian defender's services by the week's end. Genoa's valuation of Dragusin hovers around £26 million, while Spurs have reportedly proposed a figure close to £21 million, underlining their commitment to shoring up their defensive options.

Dragusin's tenure at Genoa commenced last summer following a successful loan spell from Juventus. His impact has been evident, featuring prominently in 19 Serie A matches this season, tallying two goals and an assist. Renowned for his defensive prowess, Dragusin's style of play has drawn parallels to the legendary Nemanja Vidic, a testament to his potential as a commanding center-back.

The defender's contract with Genoa spans until 2027, signaling a long-term commitment that aligns with Tottenham's strategy to secure promising talents for the future. With Cristian Romero sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Spurs actively seek defensive reinforcements, viewing Dragusin as a viable solution to bolster their backline.

Simultaneously, the surprising loan deal for Timo Werner from Red Bull Leipzig underscores Tottenham's multifaceted approach in the transfer market, signaling their intent to strengthen their attacking options. This concerted effort highlights Spurs' ambition to enhance squad depth and competitiveness across all departments.

As negotiations progress and discussions evolve, Tottenham's determination to secure Dragusin's signature showcases their urgency to address defensive vulnerabilities, aiming to solidify their position in the ongoing season and lay the groundwork for a more resilient future.