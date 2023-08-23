Jason Day has been locked in since his early exit at the BMW Championships. A chance to redeem himself has been put out. He is only one under par and nine shots behind Scottie Scheffler. He is no rookie to the FedEx Cup. Jason is also giving it his all en route to being the top-ranked player on tour. But, a new first is certainly approaching for him as the birth of his fifth child. Day and his wife have set out plans just in case the baby pushes through. The concern is that it might happen while he is playing in the Tour Championship.

Jason Day unveiled what the initial plan was if his wife did go into labor during the Tour Championship, via Evin Priest of Golf Digest.

“I'm just hoping that Ellie holds out another week or two weeks. I can be there and spend some time with my family,” he said about wanting to be there during the birth. But, Jason also revealed that this does not affect his nerves at all, “I think if this was my first, I’d be a little bit more nervous about it.”

The two are having a home birth back in Ohio. It takes some time to get to when he's in East Lake. But, his wife assured him that it would be okay, “She said, ‘You're not likely to make it back in time if I do go into labor. We're having a home birth. She said I may as well just play the tournament and try to win.”

Will he be able to make it back in time, beat Scottie Scheffler, and end up with a FedEx Cup?