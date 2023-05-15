A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

For the first time in five years, Jason Day is a PGA TOUR event winner again after he topped the field at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday. It was an emotional victory for Day, considering how long he had waited for his first win since coming out on top of 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.

“It feels strange to be sitting here. I don’t know how else to explain it. To go through what I went through and then to be able to be a winner again,” Jason Day said about his win at TPC Craig Ranch down in McKinney, Texas (h/t Paul Hodowanic of PGATOUR.com).

Jason Day had to endure lots of challenges between his last win and his success at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. He dealt with injuries that nearly forced him to quit golf. His mother also battled cancer for five years before she passed away in 2022.

But all that is behind Jason Day now, who held the No. 1 ranking in the world for 51 weeks back in 2015. Day, who is also a one-time major winner — thanks to his win at the 2015 PGA Championship — now has 13 PGA TOUR wins. He fired a 64 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson then a 69 and 66 in the second and third rounds, respectively. He shot a 62 in the fourth and final round to edge out eventual runner-ups Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat. Jason Day finished with a 23-under 661 while Kim and Eckroat both shot 8-under 262.

Jason Day will now look to get ready for the 2023 PGA Championship, which will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York this week.