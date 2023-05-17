Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 105th PGA Championship is teeing off on Thursday in Rochester. A number of players have withdrawn from the event, including John Daly and Paul Casey. One golfer that will draw lots of attention is Jason Day. However, Day made some headlines when he decided not to practice on Wednesday, per Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel.

‘Day, who won last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson for his first PGA Tour triumph in five years, opted for no practice rounds this week.’

Jason Day is fresh as can be after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson, so maybe he is making the right decision not to practice ahead of Day One.

Day admitted he is getting prepared mentally for the event, and it isn’t the first time he has made the decision not to practice:

“I just want to make sure that I’m mentally prepared and mentally ready for tomorrow. No matter how well I prepare, even if I go out and play a practice round, if I come in tomorrow tired and exhausted, it won’t do me any favors, so I’m just going to try and take it easy. It’s not the first time I’ve come into the major championship not playing a practice round.”

Day is somewhat of a longshot to win the event at +2800 odds, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about not getting a round in on the course before his tee time on Thursday. On the other hand, he’s made that choice before, so let’s see if it works out this time for him.