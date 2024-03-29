The Tower of Fantasy X Evangelion Collab, Evangelion Fantasy, continues with the introduction of the Simulacrum Rei, adding her to the game's roster and making her available right now.
For starters, let's talk about Rei's availability. Rei becomes available in Tower Of Fantasy starting today, March 28, 2024. As for how to unlock her, players will have to unlock the SSR Bow Salvation, which will in turn unlock Rei. The SSR Bow Salvation is available during the ongoing Tranquil Song Banner, which will last until April 29, 2024. It's important to note that this is a rate-up banner, and as such players are not guaranteed to get Salvation even if they draw an SSR weapon.
Here is Rei's official description:
Rei Ayanami is the exclusive pilot of EVA-00. Traveling from another dimension, she piloted her EVA to travel through space and time to arrive at Vera. Solitary, indifferent, and with an unusual calmness about her, Rei is largely a mystery to most she meets in battle. In the face of the Angel invasion in Vera, Rei fought side by side with Shinji, Asuka, and the people of Vera, playing a crucial role in defeating the Angels.
Rei, a Frost-Volt simulacrum, wields a special-made weapon, Salvation, whose energy arrows are key in defeating her enemies. Salvation is a prototype bow made by the Mirroria Department of Science and Technology just for Rei.
Although Rei is the newest character to come out of the Tower of Fantasy X Evangelion collab. Asuka Langley Soryu (or just Asuka for short) is also available via the ongoing Red Descent weapon. However, as Asuka arrived in the game earlier at the start of Version 3.7, her banner will end earlier than Rei's, with the banner ending on April 13, 2024. Players who want to get both Evangelion collab characters will need to make sure that they pull while both banners are available.
What Exactly is Tower of Fantasy?
If you are a fan of Evangelion and are curious about what Tower of Fantasy is, then let me explain. Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play open-world action role-playing game that first came out back in 2022. The game is marketed as an MMORPG, with players taking part in a shared world. That is, there are numerous instances of the same game world, with players possibly running into other players while playing.
Players take control of a single character and can switch between three weapons. Each weapon has different roles, choosing between Offense, Defense, and Support. Players can choose to have one of each weapon role or decide to focus on only one. The game also has an element system, as well as a shatter system against shields.
While in the shared world, players can work together with other players to take down the various world bosses scattered throughout the world. Once they are defeated, players will have to wait for the boss to respawn. Alternatively, they can also choose to transfer to a different instance where the boss is still alive.
The game also has an ongoing story, focusing on the story of a survivor that the player can customize to their own liking, as they travel across a world filled with monsters, human enemies, and more.
That's all the information we have about the Tower Of Fantasy X Evangelion Collab, now featuring Rei. Tower of Fantasy is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on mobile on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.