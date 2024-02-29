The new version update trailer for Tower of Fantasy version 3.7 is finally here, unveiling the Evangelion Fantasy content update, and showcasing the highly anticipated Evangelion collaboration coming to Aida this March.
Tower of Fantasy, an open-world MMORPG available on both PC and on mobile, will be receiving its version 3.7 update on March 12, 2024, which will also see the Evangelion collab characters appearing in the game for the first time.
The Evangelion characters teamed up with the Vera Guardians and the Executor to fight against the 4th and 10th Angels invading Vera in the past but were sidelined and sealed into a hangar in Vera to recharge until they are needed again for another invasion of the Angels.
Not just a simple skin collaboration, the game will feature the Evangelion characters as actual participants in the game's lore, integrating them into Tower of Fantasy's story. It will also see Asuka Shikinami Langley as a new simulacrum that players can unlock through the game's gacha system.
The new content update will also add New Smart Servant Pen Pen, a partner who follows the player around to help in combat situations. There are also all-terrain vehicles called Soul Plugs equipped with powerful anti-gravity engines that give them enhanced adaptability to different terrains.
The Tower of Fantasy Version 3.7 Update also unlocks the original mecha of Tower of Fantasy for players to pilot against the invading Angels. They will be using this unique mecha to fight against the Angels alongside the Evangelion units.
Tower of Fantasy is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on mobile on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.