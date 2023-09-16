Tua Tagovailoa is a reliable quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He led the NFL in passing and made one Pro Bowl appearance. Although injuries have hampered his football career, Tagovailoa has shown signs of full recovery in the early part of the 2023 season. While things are going well for the former NFL passing leader, the same can be said about his romantic life. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah Gore.

Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah Gore?

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife is Annah Gore. Annah Gore was born on June 11, 1999, in High Point, N.C. She studied in St. Gertrude High School. Gore played field hockey for St. Gertrude. Furthermore, Gore also played an active role in working with the Cameron Gallagher Foundation’s Minding Your Mind program, where they helped tackle teen depression, according to outlets. Her decision on working with the foundation resulted after her schoolmate passed away.

After graduating from high school, Gore would go on to attend the University of Alabama. In terms of career, Gore is reportedly working as an entrepreneur.

Annah Gore’s marriage with Tua Tagovailoa

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa pulled the trigger and married former University of Alabama sorority girl Annah Gore 10 days before training camp, according to court records: https://t.co/81vH28xo4D — OutKick (@Outkick) August 2, 2022

Given that Gore and Tagovailoa keep their personal lives private, no exact details are known about how the couple met. However, some sources say that the two met as early as high school. Afterwards, they both attended the University of Alabama together.

During their relationship, Gore is often a fixture in the Dolphins’ games in order to support her partner Tagovailoa. Although Tagovailoa prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye, the Pro Bowl player can’t help but feature Gore on his Instagram account.

After several years of seeing each other, Tagovailoa and Gore tied the knot in July 2022, as reported by CBS Sports. In fact, Gore and Tagovailoa shared their vows just days before the Dolphins’ training camp. But while Tagovailoa described it as a momentous occasion, the NFL passing leader wasn’t too happy about the word of his marriage going public.

In an interview, Tagovailoa expressed his thoughts about the leak by saying “For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife and my family, but obviously, in this world, that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that, but it is what it is, and shoot, can’t do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife.”

But while Tagovailoa wasn’t thrilled about the news of his marriage, the Pro Bowl player still managed to stay cool about it. When asked what changes the marriage brings to his life, Tagovailoa responded with a lighthearted joke.

In the same interview, the Dolphins quarterback added “No girls for me.”

Tua Tagovailoa and Annah Gore welcoming their first child

Just four months after tying the knot, the Tagovailoas welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace. With Ace coming into this world, the couple couldn’t be happier to start a family together.

In a conversation with the Sun Sentinel, Tagovailoa revealed “It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life. It’s like nothing that I’ve ever experienced. There’s no playbook for this. I’ve always had a tremendous amount of heart for kids, but now that I have one of my own, you go home, and the best thing is when you see them smile and laughing. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Tagovailoa also confessed that he is thankful to have a son. The Pro Bowl player claims that it might be something that he’s more familiar with, given that his relatives have also raised sons.

In the same conversation, the former NFL passing leader added “I thank my Heavenly Father up above that I got a boy first. Oh, man. I don’t know what I’d do if I had a girl. It’d be a little harder, I think, because I wouldn’t know what to do necessarily. Having been around cousins that have had kids that were boys, it kind of makes it a little easier that I have a boy myself with my wife.”

Tua Tagovailoa and Anna Gore celebrate first anniversary

Since tying the knot, the Tagovailoa couple has been going strong ever since. In fact, during their one-year wedding anniversary, the Dolphins quarterback posted on social media, celebrating the marriage milestone. The couple seemed to celebrate by simply having a nice dinner together.

In his Instagram post, Tagovailoa shared “Never one to put my private life out there. But this one deserved a post. Happy 1 Year Anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you…”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah Gore.