In HBO's House of the Dragon, Mysaria is played by Japanese-born English actress Sonoya Mizuno. She was recently in Alex Garland's Civil War as Anya and currently starring with Dakota Johnson in Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro's feature Am I Okay?, also streaming on Max. The Royal Ballet School graduate was previously in the hit 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians as the bride Araminta Lee.

We first meet Mysaria in the first episode of House of the Dragon season one, in an amorous pursuit with Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) in a brothel. He was taking his frustrations out on her, but unable to perform to satisfaction.

Mysaria of Yi Ti

She tells Daemon, “You are Daemon Targaryen. Rider of Caraxes. Wielder of Dark Sister.”

We next see her in I believe the same brothel, but one open to the public, after Queen Aemma's death. She tells Daemon, “The king's sole heir once again,” and proposed a toast. This is when he reportedly — because we actually don't see or hear him say it — styled the king's son Prince Baelon, “Heir for a Day.” However, the report was corroborated by three separate witnesses.

She is also in the second episode. By that time, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) has been illegally occupying Dragonstone and stole a dragon egg. He also announced that he was marrying Mysaria, making her his secondary wife, and that she was pregnant with their child, thus the dragon egg. However, Mysaria wasn't really pregnant. And she rebukes Daemon for putting her in danger.

She tells him, “I have been sold as property more times than I care to count, beginning in a homeland I can no longer recall. Most of my years have been spent living in terror … I didn't come into your service wanting gold. Or power. Or station. I came to you to be liberated … [from] fear.”

We don't see her afterward, but we do hear of a White Worm, who informs Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) of Daemon and the young Realm's Delight Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) visiting a brothel. Otto tells King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Deamon's brother and Rhaenyra's father.

Even after their falling out, Mysaria still took care of Daemon when he found her drunk after his and Rhaenyra's aborted tryst at the brothel.

The White Worm later finds out that Viserys has died through Alicent's lady-in-waiting Talya, before it was announced to the kingdom. Both Otto and Alicent are making their bid for power and separately send their men to find the missing Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). Mysaria finds him first, drunk and unconcious. She kidnaps him and his him in the Grand Sept. She then tells Otto that she will tell him where the prince is only if the children's fighting ring in Flea Bottom is close.

The power people allow others to take

As the White Worm, she remind Otto, the Hand of the King, “When… you install your grandson on the throne, remember it was me who put him there. I could have killed him as easily as a wasp on fruit. There is no power but what the people allow you to take.”

However, Alicent has her own whisperer in Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). He tells her that her father has been using a web of spies. Alicent then tells Larys that “it must be taken out at the head.” Later, we see a hooded person walking away from Mysaria's house as a fire eats away at it.

This belies what she tells Daemon in the second season's first episode. While she may not have installed Aegon on the Iron Throne herself, thereby helping Team Green usurp the crown from Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), so in a way Daemon is right in his accusations.

In the second episode of season two, she also secures her freedom from Rhaenyra. However, she returns to warn Dragonstone about seeing Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) where he shouldn't have been. We don't actually see this, but I assume she knows who he is and why he shouldn't be there, especially since his twin Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) is escorting her to the docks.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Mizuno said, “My character veers quite far from the character in the book. That is both liberating and a challenge for me and the director. Liberating in the sense that we had more free rein, but also it still had to have a kind of framework.”

A change in the character

So far, in the first episode we see her assisting Daemon in sending vengeance in the form of Blood and Cheese to the Red Keep. They don't find Daemon, but they do Helaena and her children. And so Jahaerys is sacrificed in the name for “a son for a son.”

We're currently in episode three of the latest season. In the latest episode, Mysaria has resumed being the White Worm, this time for Team Black. As a reward for her warning — unheeded, but still useful — she asks to be part of Rhaenyra's court. She assists the queen in meeting with Alicent face to face by disguising as a septa and meeting her at the Great Sept of Baelor.

SPOILER ALERT

In the books, after Rhaenyra takes King's Landing, she served as the mistress of whisperers without the title and without joining the Small Council. According to the jester Mushroom, it was Mysaria who stopped Rhaenyra from ripping Alicent's tongue out. Instead, she suggested that both the dowager queen and her daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) be taken to a brothel. However, this claim is discounted by historians.

Later, it seemed Mysaria's affections for Daemon waned since she told Rhaenyra that he had been sleeping with dragonrider Nettles at Maidenpool. However, the series may take a different path. Either she doesn't do this or Daemon doesn't stray.

In George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, it's been suggested it was Mysaria who tells Helaena how her son Maelor dies, which caused her to leap to her death. However, in the series, Maelor doesn't exist yet so we'll see how this part plays out.

As this is a Game of Thrones prequel, you have to know that once you like a certain character, that means they most likely will die. So let's not discuss how that happens to Mysaria in the booksbecause I'm almost certain that the series is changing her storyline. I believe the White Worm will play a larger part in HBO's House of the Dragon that she does in the book.

Not that this will save her in the end. But for now, the White Worm lives and is on Team Black. As for everything else, well, we just have to wait and see.