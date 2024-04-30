The Minnesota Twins continue their road trip when they take on AL Central foes and the bottom feeders in the division the Chicago White Sox in this Wednesday day game as they look to continue their climb up in the divisional standings. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Minnesota rolls into Chicago looking to extend their dominance over the reeling White Sox. Minnesota feasted on Chicago's pitching last week, but the Sox bats have shown signs of life lately. Can they generate enough offense to cool off the Twins' bats in their home ballpark? Watch for an early pitching duel between Bailey Ober and Chris Flexen, with the winner potentially dictating the tone of the series. This one's for bragging rights and momentum in the AL Central.
White Sox host the red-hot Twins in a must-win situation. Chris Flexen takes the hill for Chicago, needing to limit the damage against a Minnesota lineup averaging over 8 runs a game during their win streak. The White Sox offense has shown flashes, but consistency has been elusive. Can they capitalize on being at home and potentially catch a tired Twins bullpen to steal a game? Look for a lively atmosphere at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox fight for their season.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-126)
Moneyline: -205
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+105)
Moneyline: +172
Over: 9 (-102)
Under: 9 (-120)
How to Watch Twins vs. White Sox
Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings, MLB Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Minnesota Twins continue their road trip in Chicago on a scorching hot streak. They face off against a Chris Flexen-led Chicago White Sox team desperate to snap a soul-crushing losing skid. All signs point to a comfortable Twins victory.
Bailey Ober has quietly emerged as a rock for the Twins' rotation. He tossed a career-high 7.2 innings last Friday, allowing just two runs against the Angels. Ober's ability to pound the strike zone with his fastball and curveball will be crucial against a White Sox lineup searching for consistency.
The Twins boast one of the hottest offenses in baseball. They lead the majors in runs scored during their win streak, with players like Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa leading the charge. The White Sox pitching, particularly Flexen, has struggled mightily. Flexen relies on weak contact, but the Twins love to launch the ball.
The White Sox are a team in freefall. Their confidence is likely shot, and the pressure of a home crowd desperate for a win could amplify their woes. Look for sloppy defense and undisciplined at-bats to plague Chicago. Professional athletes preach the importance of momentum, and the Twins have it in spades. They're feeling good, feeding off each other's success. The White Sox, on the other hand, are on the verge of mental collapse and that could be just enough for the Twins to continue their rise in the AL Central in this Wednesday matchup.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Chicago White Sox are staring down a losing streak, a daunting task against any opponent. But when that opponent is the Minnesota Twins, fresh off a big-time win streak, it feels like staring down a dragon. However, there are reasons to believe the South Siders can pull off a shocker on Wednesday.
Chris Flexen might not overpower hitters, but his control and ability to induce weak contact can be kryptonite for a free-swinging team like the Twins. He throws a deceptive changeup that keeps hitters off balance, and if he locates his fastball effectively, he can force flyouts and groundouts. A strong showing from Flexen can keep the game close and give the White Sox a fighting chance.
The White Sox are desperate. Sometimes desperation breeds focus, and a team with their backs against the wall can play with a newfound intensity. Look for aggressive baserunning and hustle plays from the White Sox, putting pressure on the Twins and potentially forcing errors. Guaranteed Rate Field isn't the most hitter-friendly ballpark, and the White Sox know how to use it to their advantage. Large outfield dimensions can turn potential home runs into long outs, and with the wind blowing in off Lake Michigan, scoring runs could be a challenge for the Twins.
Bailey Ober has been solid, but he's not untouchable. He relies heavily on his fastball, and if the White Sox can lay off his heater and focus on getting his pitch count up early, they might be able to exploit some control issues that have lingered for Ober. The road to victory is narrow for the White Sox, but it's not impossible. If Flexen can be efficient, the White Sox can capitalize on their home field and Ober's potential vulnerabilities. A win might not solve all their problems, but it would be a massive momentum shift and a much-needed spark for a team on the brink.
Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick
The Minnesota Twins will look to continue their dominance against their divisional foes the Chicago White Sox in this Wednesday afternoon game. Don't expect a clean shutout as the White Sox have played the Twins close in the series but Ober's control and the Twins' offensive juggernaut should be too much to overcome. Look for a convincing Twins victory that extends their win streak and deepens the White Sox's misery.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-126), Under 9 (-120)