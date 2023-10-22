Netizens erupted in joy after India opener Shubman Gill became the fastest to reach 2,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Shubman Gill's feat came at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) during his 26-run knock against the Tom Latham-led side.

The Punjab-born cricketer completed his 2,000 runs in the 50-over format in 38 innings, surpassing South African legend Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 40 knocks.

The right-hander, the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2023, also went past Shikhar Dhawan to become the quickest India to 2,000 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan needed 48 essays to attain two thousand runs in ODIs.

But Shubman Gill must have been disappointed with his dismissal at the score of 26, given that he had done all the hard work upfront.

Yet, he and Rohit Sharma did give India a good start, with the latter smashing a quickfire 46 off 40, including four boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

The Indian pair shared an explosive 71-run opening stand in 11 overs before Lockie Ferguson clean-bowled Rohit Sharma.

SHUBMAN GILL BECOMES THE FASTEST TO COMPLETE 2000 RUNS IN ODI HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/T2tqX9wJs6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2023

Earlier, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was brutally trolled on social media after dropping New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra in Dharamshala's 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture.

At 19/2, New Zealand's innings looked in tatters, with the Kiwis looking to rebuild through Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

However, at 40/2, Team India missed a chance to secure the third New Zealand wicket as Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the world's best fielder, dropped a sitter at backward point.

The incident happened in the 11th over when Mohammed Shami bowled a good-length delivery, forcing a drive from Rachin Ravindra.

But he mistimed the shot and the ball towards Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding inside the 30-yard circle. Yet, Ravindra Jadeja failed to grab the opportunity.

Ravindra Jadeja, perhaps the safest catcher in cricket, put down the straightforward catch, handing a lifeline to Rachin Ravindra, who was batting at 12 at that stage.

Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja's mistake proved costly for India as Rachin Ravindra made 75 runs off 87 deliveries.

More importantly, Ravindra Jadeja's dropped catch allowed Rachin Ravindra to stitch a partnership with Daryl Mitchell that brought New Zealand back into the contest.

The Kiwi duo put on 159 runs for the third wicket, setting them up for a big total at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Their partnership is the highest ever for any wicket by a New Zealand pair against Team India in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

Powered by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's partnership, New Zealand put up 273 runs on the scoreboard, with the latter's 130 off 127 balls being the highlight for the Kiwis and Mohammed Shami's 5/54 for India.

India could have been chasing 300. But thanks to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's tight bowling in the last ten overs, New Zealand managed only 54 runs at the death.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra credited India's bowlers for keeping the New Zealand score below 300.

“It took me longer to get to my rhythm. They made it tough for us to score,” Rachin Ravindra told the prestigious tournament's host broadcaster during the innings break.

“I think we looked at the 280-ish mark knowing the pitch was keeping low. They pegged us back nicely at the death. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn't get a lot of turn but the seamers were up and down with low bounce,” Rachin Ravindra explained.

Ahead of the match in Dharamshala, India talisman Virat Kohli explained why the Men in Blue have struggled against New Zealand.