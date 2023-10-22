Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was brutally trolled on social media after he dropped New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra in the 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture in Dharamshala on Sunday.

At 19/2, New Zealand's innings looked in tatters, with the Kiwis looking to rebuild through Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

However, at 40/2, Team India missed a chance to secure the third New Zealand wicket as Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the world's best fielder, dropped a sitter at backward point.

The incident happened in the 11th over when Mohammed Shami bowled a good-length delivery, forcing a drive from Rachin Ravindra.

But he mistimed the shot and the ball towards Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding inside the 30-yard circle. Yet, Ravindra Jadeja failed to grab the opportunity.

Ravindra Jadeja, perhaps the safest catcher in cricket, put down the straightforward catch, handing a lifeline to Rachin Ravindra, who was batting at 12 at that stage.

Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja's mistake proved costly for India as Rachin Ravindra made 75 runs off 87 deliveries.

More importantly, Ravindra Jadeja's dropped catch allowed Rachin Ravindra to stitch a partnership with Daryl Mitchell that brought New Zealand back into the contest.

The Kiwi duo put on 159 runs for the third wicket, setting them up for a big total at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Their partnership is the highest ever for any wicket by a New Zealand pair against Team India in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

Powered by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's partnership, New Zealand put up 273 runs on the scoreboard, with the latter's 130 off 127 balls being the highlight for the Kiwis and Mohammed Shami's 5/54 for India.

India could have been chasing 300. But thanks to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's tight bowling in the last ten overs, New Zealand managed only 54 runs at the death.

Rohit Sharma and his boys are attempting to win their fifth consecutive match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, having previously beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the quadrennial event.

Nonetheless, the challenge in front of the Indians is herculean, considering the Men in Blue have not defeated New Zealand in an ICC competition in the last two decades.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra credited India's bowlers for keeping the New Zealand score below 300.

“It took me longer to get to my rhythm. They made it tough for us to score,” Rachin Ravindra told the prestigious tournament's host broadcaster during the innings break. “I think we looked at the 280-ish mark knowing the pitch was keeping low. They pegged us back nicely at the death. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn't get a lot of turn but the seamers were up and down with low bounce,” Rachin Ravindra explained.

Ahead of the match in Dharamshala, India talisman Virat Kohli explained why the Men in Blue have struggled against New Zealand.

“They are a very professional side and they are also a very structured side. They have a very structured way of playing their cricket but within that structured way they are very consistent and that's been the reason for their success consistently. They are a very consistent side and credit to the way they have played their cricket,” Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

“Any team that plays against them obviously has to find ways of breaking that rhythm and playing to the best of their abilities, which will eventually decide whether you're going to cope up with their consistency or not because they are not a team that makes many mistakes and that's been their strength and at the international level if you don't make many mistakes, then you have a great chance of winning the game more often than not. So, that's as I said full credit to the way they have structured their cricket,” Virat Kohli added.

“The way they have come up in world cricket in the last 6-7 years, 2015 finalists, 2019 finalists and they have beat us in the ICC Test Championship final as well, so yeah big credit goes to them,” the former India captain concluded.

The winner of the clash between India and New Zealand will move to the top spot in the table and nearly seal their place in the semifinals.

India and New Zealand are the only teams that have remained unbeaten in the 2023 Cricket World Cup so far.

Like India, New Zealanders have won their first four games, beating England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.