fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Two key Tua Tagovailoa protectors get concerning updates ahead of Dolphins’ game vs. Ravens

Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins started off their 2022 season on the right foot, dismantling the New England Patriots at home. It was an awesome start to a year filled with high expectations for the squad. This early into the season, though, Miami is already dealing with injury issues to their weakest link last year: their offensive line.

The Dolphins seemingly upgraded in the offseason by signing Terron Armstead to bolster their offensive line. The former New Orleans Saints lineman helped protect Tua Tagovailoa a fair bit in their Week 1 tilt against the Patriots. However, it was revealed that Armstead is dealing with some injury issues in practice. (via Cameron Wolfe)

Additionally, another Dolphins offensive lineman is dealing with an injury. Austin Jackson, the team’s starting right tackle, will be heading to the short term injured reserve. No cause of injury has been announced.

This year is make-or-break season for the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. They spent lavishly in free agency, particularly for Armstead and Tyreek Hill. With a new-look offense and a new coach to boot, the expectation for this team is to compete for a playoff spot. It certainly won’t be easy, but based on their first game, there’s a lot of reason to be optimistic about this squad.

Still, if the Dolphins want to seriously compete come January, they’ll need their offensive line at full health and ready to go. Tua is their key to success, and protecting him is incredibly important. Hopefully for Miami fans, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson won’t be gone from the lineup that long.

Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones
JUST IN:
Related Topics