The Miami Dolphins started off their 2022 season on the right foot, dismantling the New England Patriots at home. It was an awesome start to a year filled with high expectations for the squad. This early into the season, though, Miami is already dealing with injury issues to their weakest link last year: their offensive line.

The Dolphins seemingly upgraded in the offseason by signing Terron Armstead to bolster their offensive line. The former New Orleans Saints lineman helped protect Tua Tagovailoa a fair bit in their Week 1 tilt against the Patriots. However, it was revealed that Armstead is dealing with some injury issues in practice. (via Cameron Wolfe)

Terron Armstead (toe) will be limited in practice today and listed as questionable Sunday vs. Ravens. Mike McDaniel says Armstead has played through some worse injuries and has high pain tolerance. If he goes, McDaniel doesn’t anticipate mobility to be significantly limited. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 16, 2022

Additionally, another Dolphins offensive lineman is dealing with an injury. Austin Jackson, the team’s starting right tackle, will be heading to the short term injured reserve. No cause of injury has been announced.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says RT Austin Jackson will be placed on short term IR — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 16, 2022

This year is make-or-break season for the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. They spent lavishly in free agency, particularly for Armstead and Tyreek Hill. With a new-look offense and a new coach to boot, the expectation for this team is to compete for a playoff spot. It certainly won’t be easy, but based on their first game, there’s a lot of reason to be optimistic about this squad.

Still, if the Dolphins want to seriously compete come January, they’ll need their offensive line at full health and ready to go. Tua is their key to success, and protecting him is incredibly important. Hopefully for Miami fans, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson won’t be gone from the lineup that long.