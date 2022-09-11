Tua Tagovailoa continues dominance over Bill Belichick in a way not seen since John Elway

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2022 season with a big win over the New England Patriots. Mike McDaniel won his first game as a head coach against Bill Belichick by a score of 20-7 as Miami’s defense turns in a great performance against Mac Jones and company.

Tagovailoa improved his record against Belichick to 4-0, which is tied for the most wins against Belichick without a loss. The only other quarterback to achieve that feat is John Elway, whose wins against Belichick came when he was coaching the Cleveland Browns. Despite all the great quarterbacks to come and go over the last two decades, it’s Tua who has the most wins against Belichick’s Patriots without a loss (so far).

Tua has Belichick's number pic.twitter.com/8Lq7Nro3xO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 11, 2022

Tagovailoa had himself a solid game, totaling 270 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception while completing 23 of 33 pass attempts. Tyreek Hill had a big game in his Dolphins debut, recording eight catches and 94 yards. Jaylen Waddle scored the lone offensive touchdown on the day with a catch-and-run that went for 42 yards.

The Dolphins’ defense came to play, forcing two fumbles and an interception while keeping the Patriots to just 271 yards. The highlight of the day was a fumble recovery taken for a touchdown by Melvin Ingram. Miami held a 17-0 lead during the game, which is something the team has rarely done.

With a big win over their division rival Patriots under their belt, the 2022 season is off to a great start for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.