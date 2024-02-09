Tyrese Maxey is dealing with an illness ahead of the 76ers' next game against the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers may have been very active at the 2024 trade deadline but getting through the remainder of their games before the All-Star break will be a challenge. Already dealing with several injuries, there's a chance Tyrese Maxey could miss their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Maxey is listed as questionable due to illness. He was listed the same way in the 76ers' previous game, missed the morning shootaround and ended up playing. Joel Embiid (left knee; meniscus procedure), Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain sidelined and new additions Buddy Hield and Cam Payne are listed as out with both of their trades still pending.

After trading away five players at the deadline in the hopes of being big-time players in the buyout market, the 76ers' roster is being pushed to its absolute limits right now. The only players who are not listed on the injury report are Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul Reed, K.J. Martin, Mo Bamba, Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV and Kenneth Lofton Jr. The latter three are all two-way players who would usually be with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. Instead, they could see a lot of playing time against the Hawks.

Atlanta's injury report contains some notable names, too. Dejounte Murray (lower back tightness) is listed as questionable, De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) is listed as probable and Clint Capela (left adductor strain) has been ruled out.